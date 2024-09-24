Manchester United starlet Sekou Kone is on the fast track to making his senior debut after already exciting Erik ten Hag’s staff at Carrington, GIVEMESPORT sources have learned.

The 18-year-old, who was signed in the summer transfer window, could feature in the squad if the Red Devils progress in the Carabao Cup, just weeks after his arrival from Malian side Guidars FC.

GMS sources understand Kone’s performances in training have impressed Ten Hag and his coaching team, who are considering giving the central midfielder a chance in the first-team setup.

The Mali youth international, who joined in a deal reportedly worth around £1 million plus add-ons, is regarded as one of the most exciting African talents to emerge from the continent and was linked with several Premier League clubs before making his Old Trafford switch, including Liverpool and Wolves.

Kone has earned 12 caps for Mali at youth level since making his U17 debut in May, where he featured in the Africa U17 Cup of Nations.

Sekou Kone Could Make Old Trafford Debut

After impressing in training

According to GMS sources, Man United could hand Kone his professional debut in one of the cup competitions, including the Carabao Cup, where the Red Devils reached the fourth round following an emphatic 7-0 win over Barnsley last week.

Kone, who has impressed with recent training performances, burst onto the scene in November last year when he starred in Mali’s run to the semi-finals of the Under-17 World Cup, starting each of the team’s seven matches.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a standout tournament for his country, registering two assists and helping Mali secure third place.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Kone demonstrated his attacking prowess and versatility at the Under-17 World Cup, showing he is capable of playing further forward.

African media have drawn comparisons between Kone and Manchester City icon Yaya Toure, praising his ball-winning skills and stamina to cover the pitch as key strengths.

Kone’s arrival at Old Trafford was shortly followed by the signings of two more young talents this month. According to The Athletic, Man United also signed teenagers Samuel Lusale and James Overy, both of whom are expected to be involved with the Under-18s and Under-21s this season.

Man United ‘Scout’ Tyler Dibling

In 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town

Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur all sent scouts to watch Tyler Dibling in action during Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town this weekend, journalist Graeme Bailey has reported.

The Exeter-born talent’s impressive performance helped Saints secure their first point of the season, as Dibling opened the scoring with a brilliant finish in the first half.

After the match, Southampton boss Russell Martin admitted he expects “every club in the world” to show interest in Dibling following his strong start in the Premier League.

Tyler Dibling Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Starts 2 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals per 90 0.35 Pass accuracy % 83 Minutes played 205

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-09-24.