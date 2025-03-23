Manchester United's hopes of signing top talents in the summer transfer window have taken a nosedive, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with a move for RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons set to be too expensive for the Red Devils to complete.

United are in the bottom half of the Premier League table, and their only real hopes of qualifying for the Champions League and securing silverware all fall into their Europa League run - but regardless of the current campaign, Old Trafford chiefs will be looking to strengthen over the summer to avoid a recurrence of this season.

Sources: Man Utd Move For Xavi Simons a 'Non-Starter'

The Red Devils could struggle to afford the midfielder

However, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that any deal for United to sign Simons is a 'non-starter' - with his €80million (£67.5million) valuation being enough to deter any interest from the Red Devils this summer.

Xavi Simons' Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 =13th Goals 7 3rd Assists 5 =1st Shots Per Game 1.9 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.3 2nd Match rating 7.32 1st

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has been linked with the club for some time, and it is true that he's been admired in Old Trafford circles for quite a while, with United keen to boost their creative ranks. However, the price tag issued is simply beyond their financial capabilities in the summer with other positions also needing to be addressed in Ruben Amorim's first summer transfer window as boss.

United are on the lookout for more attacking talent in the transfer window, and a player of Simons' ilk would appeal to the club in what has been a challenging season going forward in the Premier League. But GMS sources have confirmed that United won't be looking to spend those sorts of figures on the young Netherlands international - who has been called 'a joy to watch' by writer Aaron Catterson-Reid - or anybody else for that matter - with better value to be found and other positions in need of being improved upon.

Simons, just 21, saw his Leipzig move made permanent in the winter transfer window - and after a strong season in which he's scored seven goals and registered four assists in the Bundesliga, there's still room for him to grow as a player, which would appeal to club's across Europe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Xavi Simons has made 25 appearances for Netherlands' senior squad, scoring three goals.

United need recruits to take the burden off club captain Bruno Fernandes and Simons' arrival would be highly heralded, but with a new striker, midfielders and more needed, it could be put on the back burner.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-03-25.

