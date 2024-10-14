England star and Manchester United youth academy product Angel Gomes could be on his way back to the Premier League, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with the Red Devils keen on bringing him back to the top-flight, with Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United all keen on adding him to their ranks.

Gomes has not featured in the Premier League for four years, but Lee Carsley's spell as England boss has seen him enter the national setup, in which he has excelled. If Gomes does come back to his home nation, all eyes will be on how he fares as a player due to his England call-ups - and his development could rise exponentially in what is widely believed to be the greatest league in the world.

Sources: Man Utd, Newcastle, Tottenham, Villa Interested in Gomes

The youngster has had a revival since his move for France

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that scouts are continuing to track Gomes, with Premier League clubs interested in his services - and his start for England on Sunday was a welcome opportunity to see him alongside players that are some of the best in the Premier League.

Angel Gomes' Ligue 1 statistics - Lille OSC squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 5th Assists 8 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 1st Shots Per Game 1.1 =4th Through Balls Per Game 0.2 1st Match rating 6.88 =6th

Gomes played alongside Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Jack Grealish in midfield, looking more than comfortable as he registered a deft assist for Grealish's opener before controlling the midfield, only being substituted with 10 minutes to go for Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis.

As a result, Tottenham, Villa, Newcastle and former club Manchester United are amongst the clubs watching the 'pure quality' talent - and they will continue to ponder over his potential signing, especially with current club Lille expecting him to leave in either the winter transfer window or the summer transfer window next year.

Gomes is also garnering attention from Bundesliga and Serie A clubs, though it remains to be seen what his next move will be - and it will all be dependent on which clubs make a move for his services by proposing an offer to the French outfit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Angel Gomes has 54 caps for England's youth teams, scoring 11 goals.

The pursuit for his signature is still in the early stages, and there are no 'firm leaders' in the race to land him - but Gomes' profile and reputation is growing, and it is expected that he will make a major move in the not-so-distant future after impressing on the international stage for the Three Lions in Kobbie Mainoo's absence.

Gomes Moving From United Was His Best Move

He may not have got first-team opportunities if he had stayed

Gomes was born in London, but moved to Manchester when his father Gil - a former Portugal under-21 player - moved to join Middlewich Town, where they settled in Salford.

That saw him join United at the age of just six, where he remained until 2020 as he made 10 appearances for the Red Devils, including his debut towards the end of the 2016-17 season. Replacing Wayne Rooney in the dying embers of a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, the midfielder became the youngest player to play for United since Duncan Edwards and the first ever player born in the millennium to feature for United.

They may regret letting him go having failed to reach an agreement with Gomes due to a lack of first-team opportunities, but he's been a mainstay for Lille for the past three years and that has massively boosted his development as a player which he may not have seen at Old Trafford.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-10-24.