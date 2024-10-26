Ruud van Nistelrooy's job on the Manchester United staff is considered to be safe, regardless of what happens with Erik Ten Hag's future, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to their season so far with just four wins in all competitions as we near November, with speculation around the manager's job rife in recent weeks after a string of poor results.

United were held to a third consecutive draw in the Europa League against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in midweek, while the win over Brentford last weekend is their only victory since September 17th when they thrashed Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

Man United Retain Faith in Ten Hag

Alternative options reportedly being eyed

That has seen several links with a host of different managers who could potentially replace the Dutchman, with the most recent reports claiming that the club have shortlisted both Ruben Amorim and Xavi as potential candidates.

GIVEMESPORT sources reported this week that INEOS want to avoid a £15million payout to Ten Hag for sacking him mid-season, with Ratcliffe not wanting to change managers unless his position is left untenable.

However, that doesn't mean that alternative options haven't been explored although as things stand the board at Old Trafford still retain faith in Ten Hag.

Amorim is currently employed at Sporting CP and sits top of the Portuguese league having won two titles in the last four years. Any deal to take him out of Lisbon is likely to involve a huge pay off, which Ratcliffe is known to be against. That would then explain the interest in Xavi, who is a free agent having left Barcelona in the summer after a fall-out with club president Joan Laporta. A move for either manager is not currently considered to be "close".

Erik ten Hag's season-by-season Premier League record at Manchester United 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Matches 38 38 8 Won 23 18 3 Drawn 6 6 2 Lost 9 14 3 Points-per-game 1.97 1.58 1.38 Position 3rd 8th 12th Statistics correct as of 26/10/2024

Van Nistelrooy's Job is Safe

He could step up as interim if needed

Despite the uncertainty around Ten Hag's future, GIVEMESPORT sources insist that Van Nistelrooy's job at the club is safe.

The legendary striker, who scored 150 goals in five seasons with the Reds as a player, joined Ten Hag's backroom staff during the summer in a surprise move having previously been first-team manager at PSV Eindhoven.

He has been a regular on the touchline with fans speculating that he could be the man to step in and take over from the current boss should things go left. There is an acceptance within the club that if Ten Hag did lose the trust of the board then Van Nisteleooy could step up into the number one role temporarily on an interim basis, and while that isn't the plan that is a possibility.

It's also believed though that Van Nistelrooy's job within the club structure would be safe even if there was a change of manager, with a feeling within the club that he would be open to staying.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.