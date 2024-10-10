Erik ten Hag is still expecting to be in charge of Manchester United after the international break but his first match back is against one of the men in the frame to eventually replace him.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is one of the names United continue to admire as a Premier League coach, sources have indicated to GiveMeSport, and the October 19 fixture at Old Trafford could yet prove to be a defining moment in whether he moves up or down in their estimations.

Brentford are currently three places higher than United in the full table but are one of the worst away from home. Only Southampton are below them in terms of form on the road this season.

Producing a scalp at United over Ten Hag - who has lost two of his three league home games so far - would put another fresh spin on the United managerial drama.

Ten Hag Looks Set to Survive as Man United Manager

INEOS don't have a contingency plan ready

United have suffered their worst ever start to a Premier League season and their executive committee met this week to review the season and contemplate the future, with Ten Hag’s position one of the key areas of focus.

Bosses have been keen to give the current manager all the support he needs after extending his contract at the end of last season. A slow start to this campaign has not given them the comfort they would have hoped for since making that decision and sources say there is very little doubt that the manner of performances and results are now going to be more firmly under the microscope.

Part of the reason Ten Hag seems set to survive for now is that there is no contingency plan ready.

Despite the fact they sounded out other bosses earlier this year they are not in a position where they have a list of obvious replacements ready to come in.

The likes of Zinedine Zidane and Simeone Inzaghi are mentioned and have a good level of expertise and status yet communication is one of the big traits needed at Old Trafford and they may not tick that box.

Other options like Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate are mentioned and have been on the radar as potential candidates.

Yet United’s committee need to be fully aligned on what comes next if they do eventually part ways with Ten Hag and deciding on how much of a gamble the next appointment is becomes central to that.

United Chiefs 'Very Impressed' With Thomas Frank

There are concerns the job could be too big for him though

With Frank - whose football was described as being "incredible" by Jurgen Klopp - there are plenty of positives but it is understood there does remain some concern that the job may be too big for him at this moment.

United are very impressed by him tactically and as a person there is also admiration for him. But there is still a feeling that appointing him to put them on track for a Premier League title by 2028 would be a gamble, given that he has no experience of winning titles or leading a big club.

The 51-year-old's only club management role before Brentford was with Danish side Brondby, who are a big club in that region but not close to United’s global status. His most significant moment in terms of trophies was winning the Championship play-offs for Brentford in 2021.

Yet Frank is a good coach and a good person and that counts for a lot. The fact he is Ten Hag’s next opponent in the Premier League is also very intriguing.

One good source indicated to GMS that while there is a downside to the fact he has not experienced the scrutiny of life at a huge club, he is actually still seen as a promising candidate because of his top-flight experiences and relative successes with Brentford.

And having a good track record at the very top level is not the only factor that will come into the equation if and when Ten Hag is replaced - because he actually had a good run of trophies with Ajax anyway, and made a statement in the Champions League too. But has not been able to replicate that in Manchester.

A problem with Ten Hag is that he also seems to have failed to understand and lean into the club’s identity properly and also struggled to put a mark of his own style onto the team that is truly recognisable in any positive aspect.

The main objective for United this season is to make sure they are in contention for Champions League football. Qualifying for Europe’s elite competition is crucial and as it stands Ten Hag has a lot of work to do to put them back in the frame.

Even if he survives this window of uncertainty, the next one may not be too far away.

