Manchester United could be set to make a move for Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with the Red Devils closely monitoring the youngster as they look to bolster their youth ranks over the coming months under INEOS' ownership. Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his minority stake in the club back in February, and instantly got to work in the summer with transfer gurus Dan Ashworth, Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada all joining the club at boardroom level to change their recruitment landscape.

Spending almost £200million this summer, it hasn't been an ideal start to the campaign for the Old Trafford side who sit 11th in the Premier League table - but with INEOS in the hunt for the long run, they are now looking to bring younger, high potential talents into their side - which has seen Rigg linked as the Sunderland man continues to impress at Championship level for Regis Le Bris' table-topping side.

Sources: Man Utd Monitoring Rigg For Homegrown Development

The English youngster has been in fine form at senior level for Sunderland

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that with the transfer windows looming not only in January but next summer too, fans will be watching United's movements close to see which midfielders are added to the squad to help shape the club's evolution for the future.

Chris Rigg's Championship statistics - Sunderland squad ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 830 7th Goals 3 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 8th Shots Per Game 1.4 6th Dribbles Per Game 1.1 5th Match rating 6.77 11th

One of those being closely monitored is Rigg. The youngster is seen as the type of player who represents the amount of potential that United chiefs want to bring into their squad, with INEOS keen on prioritising youth and building for the future - be that with or without Erik ten Hag.

Rigg is thought to have a 'high ceiling', which will be reached, but he is more in line with securing homegrown talent - as opposed to foreign youngsters who may have more potential than the Black Cats star, but won't count for the Premier League's homegrown quota of having eight English-raised players.

The 'special' youngster is being watched by clubs across Europe, and it has been his ability to carry the ball and create chances from deep that United want to capitalise on, as he could form a strong partnership alongside fellow United youngster Kobbie Mainoo.

United Have Begun to Look Towards Young Players

The Red Devils have been conscious towards their future

United have already strengthened their youth ranks in recent seasons, but they will be looking to get a real stronghold on the youth market across Europe if they are to maximise either talent levels or profits in the coming years.

This summer saw teenage stars Leny Yoro, Chido Obi Martin and Sekou Kone move to Old Trafford, whilst Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte are only 23 and Matthijs de Ligt turned 25 just days after he signed, with at least a decade to play at an elite level barring injuries.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chris Rigg has five goals in 34 caps for England's youth teams.

Even last season, the signings of Harry Amass and Rasmus Hojlund showed that United were looking towards the future even prior to INEOS' arrival - and with the likes of Rigg targeted this summer, that could become a reality.

Rigg is one of England's most sought-after youngsters having joined Sunderland in his early years, and with 37 appearances to his name already, that is expected to grow throughout the campaign - especially if the Black Cats continue to storm the Championship, in which they are three points ahead of their competitors.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-10-24.