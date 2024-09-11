Manchester United and Arsenal have been told that they must pay £220,000-a-week if they want to sign free agent Adrien Rabiot, and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the midfielder could find it difficult to secure a move to the Premier League as a result.

The France international is still without a new club after leaving Juventus at the end of June. But his wage demands - coupled with the time it would take to get him to match fitness - are potentially proving to be a sticking point in terms of him securing a move to England with Newcastle United also being offered the 29-year-old.

Rabiot departed the Allianz Stadium after a five-year alliance with the Turin-based side came to an end. Still a free agent, he would represent a strong addition for most teams across Europe - but doubts over his availability and wage demands could prove a sticking point.

Rabiot Has Been Touted With Moves For Months

The midfielder remains a free agent for the time being

Links have been prevalent for Rabiot throughout the summer following the expiration of his contract in Turin. Manchester United have been linked for some time, but no deal has been come to fruition - and as Rabiot has not played club football for over three months, there will be a lack of match fitness involved which would be likely to hinder any deal.

Adrien Rabiot's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 10th Goals 5 3rd Shots Per Game 1.2 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =3rd Match rating 7.07 1st

Huge wage demands also forced his move to Juventus, and clubs could become wary that he will be tough to tie down to a deal if they do reach the negotiation stage.

Sources: Rabiot's Inactivity Could Prove Stumbling Block

A lack of game time and high wages represents a bad deal

GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that Rabiot's wage demands are blocking any Premier League move so far, though that isn't the only reason - as there is a level of uncertainty over when the Frenchman would actually be available to play.

The midfielder has been linked with United, Arsenal and Newcastle in the past, though that is down to his agents trying to push his talents onto big English clubs. However, Rabiot's wage demands start at around £220,000-per-week - and his lack of first-team football and pre-season training means that he could cost clubs up to £2million in wages, given that it could take him up to two months to be fit for Premier League standards.

There are still prospects for him, though sources believe that there is more of a chance that he joins a European club instead of an English side, given the waiting time in mind. AC Milan are one of the clubs that continue to be linked, and they could aim to sign him via a low offer that would entice the former Juventus star to put pen to paper. The Lombardy club have a midfield crisis and Rabiot could be a permissible deal, even though Italian reports believe they have already turned him down as an option.

Rabiot Has Evident Premier League Quality

He would be a superb signing for most top-flight clubs

Having starred for Juventus last season, Rabiot is certainly good enough to play in the Premier League once he gets up to match speed and that was evidenced via his performances for France at EURO 2024, where he played in all but one of their games - missing the penalty shootout quarter-final win over Portugal due to suspension.

There is no doubting Rabiot's quality. The former Paris Saint-Germain star has won six league titles and 11 domestic cups split over his time at the French giants and Juventus, alongside a runners-up medal at the World Cup - which is a huge amount of experience.

He would fit into the three aforementioned Premier League outfits with ease, more notably at United or Newcastle - due to Arsenal's star-studded midfield potentially offering competition in the form of Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Jorginho.

