Manchester United ’s defensive concerns are mounting once again, and that is likely to lead them back into the transfer market in the summer.

With Lisandro Martinez sidelined until next season, Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim and key decision-makers behind the scenes are actively assessing their options for a new centre-back ahead of next season.

If experience in the Premier League becomes a priority, two names stand out - Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi. Both have been on the radar for some time and offer the composure and ball-playing ability that Manchester United would be looking for.

Everton remain hopeful that Branthwaite will stick with them as they move into a new stadium, but there is a better chance of seeing Guehi make a transfer. The £70million-rated England international is already wanted by Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, as we have reported, but the Red Devils do have an interest.

We understand that Manchester United have also tracked Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, another young talent with huge potential.

However, their search will not be limited to England. In Portugal, Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande - both excelling at Sporting - have been on the Red Devils' radar.

One interesting name that might be worth monitoring is Jean-Clair Todibo. Manchester United wanted the 'exciting' France international before he made the switch to West Ham United last summer, where his move will become permanent at the end of the season. However, his time in London hasn’t been entirely convincing, leading to murmurs that he could become available again.

Juventus are already keeping tabs on his situation, but if the Red Devils see an opportunity to reignite their interest, they could enter the mix.

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain. Although he has provided cover at left centre-back in the past, the club is not placing any long-term expectations on him. There is a belief that Manchester United would be open to offers for him, given his persistent injury struggles.

With Martinez unavailable for the remainder of the season and defensive depth looking increasingly thin, Amorim has little choice but to prioritise reinforcements in the summer.

Whether they opt for a proven Premier League defender or look abroad for better value, their decision in the coming months will be crucial to shaping Manchester United's defensive stability for next season, and they will draw up their list over the coming months.

