Highlights Manchester United have been frustrated in their attempts to improve their squad thanks to a lack of outgoings.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has been forced to remain patient after landing Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Casemiro are among the names that Manchester United have struggled to offload.

New ideas, same old problems. If it is not injuries causing a headache at Manchester United, it is trying to offload players that are no longer part of their plans.

For a club that really needed departures this summer, the Red Devils have to get a move on when it comes to raising money. In order to get to where boss Erik ten Hag wants to take this team, a sell-to-buy order is in place.

INEOS are trying to change the culture, but when it comes to moving deadwood, this feels like the struggles of old.

Red Devils Struggling to Sign Upgrades Due to Lack of Outgoings

Ten Hag forced to remain patient after Zirkzee and Yoro arrivals

The arrivals of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro were a sign of good intent and raised optimism within the Manchester United fanbase for what could be possible across the transfer window and into the 2024/25 season, but they have hit a roadblock and the proposed deals for a full-back, another defender and a central midfielder have not come to fruition.

The intent has been there, with Noussair Mazraoui and Denzel Dumfries targeted, Matthijs de Ligt lined up and Manuel Ugarte discussed. A combination of issues - mainly financial - have hampered them so far, and as the Red Devils head into the Community Shield this weekend, their line-up will be strikingly similar to the one from last season.

There is still confidence that at least two more bodies will head through the door before the transfer deadline, but United are adamant they will not be held to ransom by the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who continue to price their players too high.

There is also the lingering issue of failing to offload a number of fringe players. The £190,000-a-week Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Jadon Sancho and Antony all had exit potential from the moment last season ended.

While the wages of players including Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood were wiped from the books, the fate of the other eight has not been sealed. In fact, some have even been given a lifeline.

Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood's statistics at Manchester United Raphael Varane Anthony Martial Mason Greenwood Appearances 95 317 129 Goals 2 90 35 Assists 1 47 12 Yellow cards 5 13 4 Sent off 0 1 0 Statistics correct as of 08/08/2024

Maguire and Eriksen - who earns £150,000-a-week and reportedly told friends he wanted to leave - are almost certain to stay, while they are stuck with Casemiro after his Saudi Arabian move failed to open up. McTominay remains despite lowball bids from Fulham and although Sancho has been playing in pre-season, his performances do not convincingly state that he will stick around with PSG lurking. Antony has no takers.

It is frustrating to supporters that after the strong start to the window, United find themselves where they are. The recent examples of Chelsea selling Conor Gallagher for £33m and Arsenal getting £28m for Emile Smith Rowe is proof that a market for proven Premier League players like McTominay should be there.

But he is a player United have not been able to convince anyone to stump up enough cash for, and looking at the side, it is difficult to put forward a strong argument that it is much stronger than when they signed off last term.

Related Man Utd 'Still Waiting' for Wan-Bissaka to Leave Amid a drawn-out transfer saga, Erik ten Hag's summer dealings are hindered by the lack of activity surrounding Wan-Bissaka's move to West Ham.

Limited Suitors Having Impact on Old Trafford Plans

Outcasts have struggled to prove worth when given opportunities

Sources close to the market say that the difference between selling someone like Gallagher and getting rid of United’s under-performing batch is that there is difficulty proving their true value or potential. The demand for United’s up-for-sale crew just has not been that intense.

Even when there is demand for a player - such as Wan-Bissaka, who is wanted by West Ham United - the financial constraints around the individual cause concern.

United defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup final to end last term on a high, and they could do with a similar result on Saturday to keep hopes high for the next campaign.

In particular, the lack of a new energetic, combative defensive midfielder feels like a problem that should have been fixed.

United continue to strive for the solution to that but will not have it resolved by the time they line up at Wembley. It could still yet be that they end up signing Sofyan Amrabat on loan again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sofyan Amrabat made 30 appearances during his Manchester United loan spell last season

City will not have any glitzy new signings on show in the Community Shield either, but they will have a determination to make up for the FA Cup final defeat. Pep Guardiola has previously said he considers the Community Shield as the first cup final of the season and he will be keen to show his side’s status superiority, no doubt.

Much of the summer’s work has left room for optimism at Old Trafford - as well as hope - yet all of a sudden there is an underlying feeling that some good business and positive results are needed in August to ensure they keep moving forwards.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt