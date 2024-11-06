Joshua Zirkzee’s future at Manchester United is being cast into some doubt, but GIVEMESPORT sources indicate he has always been seen as a player for the long-term rather than an immediate success story.

Zirkzee joined the Red Devils for more than £36million from Bologna last summer and made a strong start to his career at Old Trafford as he scored the winning goal against Fulham on the opening day of the season.

But the thought process behind signing him has been focused on the broad vision of building a younger attack and that he could reinforce and unlock the options of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo as the club moves forwards.

Ten Hag Did Not Push for Zirkzee Acquisition

Former Red Devils chief did not seek deal for striker

Fresh reports this week indicate that recently-sacked Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag did not choose 23-year-old Zirkzee as a signing and that he was not in good shape when he arrived at Old Trafford.

The story comes at a time when people are questioning Zirkzee’s strike-rate at the club so far, with one goal from 15 games.

It is true that Ten Hag did not select Zirkzee as part of the recruitment plan, but that was in line with the fact almost all of the Red Devils' business in the summer was designed as part of a club strategy rather than to suit the style of play of a certain manager. It was never going to be the case that Ten Hag could pick his own signing.

Furthermore, Ten Hag appeared happy that Manchester United signed a new forward and praised Zirkzee. The Dutch boss described how his fellow countryman “has some attributes we didn’t have” and explained how he is “very good with linking up and combinations".

Joshua Zirkzee's statistics during his senior club career Club Appearances Goals Assists Bologna 58 14 9 Anderlecht 47 18 13 Bayern Munich 17 4 1 Manchester United 15 1 2 Statistics correct as of 06/11/2024

Zirkzee, who won Serie A's Young Player of the Year award for last season, was not signed as an out-and-out goalscorer and even warned fans not to expect that to be the case in interviews after he was signed.

His role within the squad is to support other forwards and potentially enhance their performances. Manchester United’s potential move to a 3-4-3 formation under Ruben Amorim might even allow Zirkzee to serve the team better than he has done so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee has registered 11 shots over the course of 10 Premier League appearances this season

Quickfire Zirkzee Exit Unlikely Under Amorim

Dutchman gives incoming boss flexibility in final third of pitch

There have been rumours that incoming boss Amorim is not a fan of Zirkzee and would look to offload him but, just months after INEOS identified him as a good player for their project, that would be surprising.

He was signed to both complement and challenge Hojlund’s strengths, while his pressing ability and tactical intelligence is something the side can make more use of.

Manchester United will go into the transfer market in 2025 to level-up the squad, and Amorim will have a significant say in where the side is strengthened. There is hope among a growing number of Red Devils supporters that Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres will be recommended.

But ahead of the arrival of Amorim, it has not been expected that Zirkzee would be one that needs replacing. In fact, there has been a lot of hope about just how far his potential can be elevated at the club.

Zirkzee’s presence in the squad continues to give Manchester United flexibility up front, and he will get chances in the coming weeks as they have a busy period leading into Christmas.

His ability to follow tactical instructions and enable his teammates makes him a unique asset, even as questions arise about his long-term role. For now, Zirkzee’s immediate role may hinge on his ability to fit into the Red Devils' evolving system and provide depth and adaptability to an attack that has struggled to ignite this season.

