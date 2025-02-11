Luke Shaw could be set for an emotional exit from Manchester United in the summer transfer window - with Dean Jones exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the full-back's lack of minutes will see United potentially become 'open to offers' at the end of the campaign.

Shaw hasn't featured much for United this season, and having had injury woes throughout his time in the north-west, others signings such as Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and, more importantly, January incoming Patrick Dorgu have forced him down the pecking order in Ruben Amorim's new system - which could see him move on at the end of the campaign if a suitable offer is tabled.

Jones: United Could be 'Open to Offers' For Luke Shaw

The England star has been bit-part thanks to injuries

Jones told GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive report that Shaw's future at Old Trafford is uncertain, following a real lack of game time and the arrival of Dorgu at left-back. Although Shaw has also provided cover at left centre-back for Lisandro Martinez in the months and years gone by, United aren't thought to be putting any long-term expectations on Shaw's future, given the total lack of football that he's featured in over the past 18 months.

The former Southampton star has only played in three matches this season for United and has failed to start a single one, whilst last season saw him feature in just 15 club matches in all competitions under Erik ten Hag - and that, Jones has revealed, means that there is a belief that United would be open to offers for the Englishman, as a result of his persistent injury woes.

Martinez is also out for the rest of the season, and with defensive depth looking to be 'increasingly thin', Amorim - who labelled Shaw a "top, top player" - has no choice but to prioritise reinforcements in the summer window if he is to get his side firing ahead of next season.

Whether United will opt for a proven Premier League star to come into their ranks, or head for an option abroad, remains to be seen. But their decision-making in the coming months could be crucial - and that includes whether Shaw departs the club, especially with Tyrell Malacia now racking up games after a late loan move to PSV Eindhoven.

Shaw Has Quality But Injuries Make Him Unreliable

It's unsure whether he will be used majorly this season

There really is no doubting Shaw's quality. The England star was the first Three Lions player to score in a major final for 55 years as he put Gareth Southgate's men 1-0 up against Italy back in the EURO 2021 final against Italy, and despite his injury issues, Shaw still has over 250 appearances at Premier League level, almost 50 in European competitions and the same amount in the domestic cup competitions for both United and Southampton.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Shaw has three goals in 34 games for England - the same amount as he has in 253 Premier League games.

Having burst onto the scene as a youngster, Shaw made his England debut at the age of just 20 and with 34 caps, there will always be a sense of 'what if' about his career had he not suffered setbacks whilst developing as a Premier League star - and with Dorgu arriving at the club, that is only set to push him further to the exit door at Old Trafford.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-02-25.

