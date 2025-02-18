Manchester United are continuing in their bid to scout Victor Osimhen, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with Red Devils recruitment chiefs being present at Galatasaray's game earlier this week to take in a superb performance by the in-form star.

The Red Devils have been in need of a striker for some time this season, having watched Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee fail to produce the goods by and large in the Premier League - and having scouted Osimhen for the best part of half a decade, they could finally make the plunge to sign him in the summer with the former Napoli star wanting a permanent move at the end of the season.

Sources: Osimhen 'Watched' by Man Utd This Week

The Nigerian star has been in fine form for Galatasaray

GIVEMESPORT sources can reveal that United sent scouts to watch the "world-class" Nigerian star against Rizespor on Monday evening - and were treated to a masterclass on their trip to Istanbul as Osimhen scored twice to maintain their unbeaten status in the Super Lig. Osimhen still only wants to move in the summer if any deal is permanent, and not on a loan basis as he currently is in Turkey - which could play into United's hands if they can cough up a fee for his services.

Victor Osimhen's Super Lig statistics - Galatasaray squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 =12th Goals 14 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.4 9th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.8 =2nd Shots Per Game 4.6 1st Match rating 7.62 2nd

Osimhen almost joined United when he was on fire at Lille, before his move to Napoli in the summer of 2020. However, having spoken to then-United star and compatriot Odion Ighalo, Osimhen left that conversation feeling that he would be too far down the pecking order at United, behind the likes of Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood in the pecking order amongst others.

Paris Saint-Germain are the other team to watch in the race for his signature, and they still like the talisman after agreeing terms with him last summer - and given that they signed former Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the January transfer window, there is an appeal towards combining the two together once again after they turned in a strong partnership in the Serie A.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has scored 21 goals in 35 games for Nigeria.

Osimhen's release clause drops to €70million (£58million) this summer, though he will demand £250,000-per-week at the Theatre of Dreams if he is to make the permanent switch to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

