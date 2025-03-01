When Ruben Amorim joined Manchester United in November it was the players who were deemed the biggest problem to turning the tide at Old Trafford.

Not enough quality, lazy, square pegs for round holes and demotivated by fat contracts were all criticisms chucked at United’s dysfunctional squad of players.

It was inevitable, though, that sooner or later the spotlight would turn on Amorim himself. And it has.

Ruben Amorim has Seen his Stock Plunge at Man United

The Portuguese won't turn back on his tactics

Amorim arrived as one of the hottest managers in the European game and well on his way to a second successive Portuguese League title at Sporting Lisbon.

Fast forward three months and - like plenty before him - Amorim has seen his stock plunge, his reputation being shredded on a weekly basis as United lurch from one bad performance to the next.

While airing plenty of home truths in the media with an honesty strategy that on some occasions crosses the line to naivety, Amorim, as he says himself, isn’t blameless.

One failing he won’t admit to is his refusal to change his tactical philosophy despite a United squad that is clearly struggling to adapt to his 3-4-3 system.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's only domestic league or cup wins in 2025 have come against Fulham, Leicester City, Ipswich Tow and Southampton.

Like Pep Guardiola over the road at Manchester City (and Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham), Amorim would rather die on his feet than lie down and surrender an ideology that brought him respect and adulation in Portugal.

It’s said Liverpool rejected him as Jurgen Klopp’s successor because of his unwillingness to adopt to any other way of playing.

And it’s turned into a concern that those fears are maybe currently playing out in the Old Trafford boardroom.

It’s a worry too, that three months in there are no signs Amorim knows his best team.

Losing Amad Diallo with an ankle injury that’s likely to rule him out of the remaining games and Lisandro Martinez with a cruciate knee injury that could sideline him for a year have been savage blows.

But Amorim’s not for turning even though his team have nearly lost as many games as they’ve won - nine - since he took charge.

If Amorim truly believes he can win that battle and get a 3-4-3 United functioning at a high level with the current group of players then ploughing that course is justifiable.

But if he’s not truly convinced he’s on the right pathway, surely there’s no dilemma or conversation to be had and he should tweak his system immediately to salvage a season that’s being kept afloat by the Europa League and FA Cup.

Close allies say that won’t happen and changing course now to save the season would be a useless exercise.

That’s because Amorim is looking at the bigger picture and a day when he has the players to play his way.

But with more bad financial news on large-scale cuts emerging this week, the summer transfer window may not be his salvation.

By all accounts, United are broke and it’s a bleak picture with PSR now biting hard at Old Trafford after years of bad recruitment.

Amorim, though, has been true to his word on one count.

He promised the team, the club and the fans would suffer and he’s been spot on.

“The storm will come,” he said in December. “We are going to have difficult moments and we will be found out in some games. And I know that because I know my players and I know football.”

If there’s any consolation for Amorim it’s that Sir Alex Ferguson had to wait five years to get it right at Old Trafford.

No-one gets that time and patience in football anymore.

And that’s why it’s hard not to think of Amorim as the right man for United, just at the wrong time.

His initial instinct when United called was to stay at Sporting, win another title and arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Man United Set for More Bad News off the Pitch

The club's commercial contracts are drying up

Manchester United are bracing themselves for more bad news in the one area of the club they’ve been historically strong.

As United’s alarming slide into mediocrity continues on the pitch, there’s a real fear the commercial contracts that once flooded into Old Trafford are drying up.

Until recently, despite poor team performances, United still had a healthy commercial department capable of doing worldwide deals.

Now though, United are no longer a box office draw and sponsors who were once falling over themselves to climb into bed with them are now looking elsewhere.

And existing partners are evaluating their own position in relation to the value offered by being associated with a fallen giant.

In the past ten years sponsors have been able to promote their brand alongside United's recognisable global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, Robin van Persie and, until recently, Marcus Rashford.

Apart from Bruno Fernandes, United now have few star names to attract sponsors to part with their money.

United once commanded the highest fees for sponsorship deals but their diminishing status as a global football force means those days have gone.

The loss of regular Champions League football has also meant United are no longer at the top table of the club game and won’t feature in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the US.

Losses on the pitch are hitting United hard. But as they look to regroup and come again, commercial losses off the pitch could have an even bigger impact.

Man Utd Targeting Summer Move for Martin Zubimendi

Amorim wants more legs in his midfield

Manuel Ugarte is establishing himself as a key performer for Ruben Amorim - but United’s midfield still needs more legs according to training ground insiders.

While Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have been used in midfield, Amorim accepts they don’t provide the dynamic energy required.

And there are reservations that Kobbie Mainoo hasn’t got the pace or stamina to cover the ground as a defensive midfielder and is better further forward in a more attacking role.

With Eriksen set to leave this summer and United looking to move Casemiro on, it means another central midfielder - along with a striker - is a priority target.

United will get a good look at one of those targets - Martin Zubimendi - when they meet Real Sociedad next week in the Europa League last 16.

Martin Zubimendi in La Liga (2024-25) Appearances 24 Minutes 2075 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass success 84.1% Tackes per game 2.3 Interceptions per game 1.3

Zubimendi, valued at £55 million, turned down Liverpool to stay at Sociedad last summer but is expected to move at the end of the season.

So too is Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, 23, with the German midfielder likely to move for around £35 million.

Amorim believes more zest and vitality in central areas and a goal-scoring striker will go a long way to increasing United’s chances of successfully transitioning to his style.

All statistics according to WhoScored and Transfermarkt - correct as of 01-03-25.