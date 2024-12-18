Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is ready for a new challenge, but finding a suitable home might be one of the biggest hurdles of his career.

After being left out of the matchday squad for the derby win over Manchester City last weekend, the Red Devils' academy graduate is now considering a future away from Old Trafford.

Manchester United will value Rashford between £40million and £50million if he is to leave, with the prospect of getting his £325,000-a-week salary off the wage bill one of their motivating factors.

Rashford Exit Could Aid Amorim in Rebuild

Winter switch may prove problematic due to finances of deal

Manchester United want to rebuild under new head coach Ruben Amorim, and Rashford's departure could help. But whether that is possible in January remains to be seen.

Barcelona are interested in the situation but would not be able to finance such a deal right now, while Paris Saint-Germain are believed to have no intent to sign him right now either.

Within the Premier League, Arsenal have previously shown interest, while Chelsea might have the financial clout. A move to Saudi Arabia or the United States will be mentioned but would seem too soon for the 27-year-old forward to consider.

The situation has materialised after Amorim dropped both Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from the matchday squad for the clash against Manchester City and cited problems with their interactions around the first-team as one of the issues on top of their performance levels.

Manchester United were open-minded about how the future could unfold, but Rashford has now put the ball back in their court ahead of Thursday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils have raised the standard for what it takes to achieve success and want every player at the club to know they are not immune to being cast aside.

The high-profile decision to axe Rashford and Garnacho from the squad at the Etihad Stadium was a serious warning to both wingers over their future but can also be read as a signal to the rest of the squad over the expectations that must be met under Amorim and INEOS.

Ashworth Departure Shows Ruthless Nature

Old Trafford hierarchy eager to become one of Europe's leading sides

It is not just on the field that Manchester United are showing a ruthless nature - sporting director Dan Ashworth already paid the price for not meeting the levels needed to survive at Old Trafford, despite being just months into the job. There are no more empty threats at the club as they strive to become one of Europe’s top outfits again.

GMS sources revealed less than a week ago how Rashford's place in the team was under threat and that part of the reasoning was Mason Mount’s ability to impress Amorim - and also the fact Amad Diallo was performing well.

Amorim went a step further than just dropping him from the starting line-up, as he left the England international at home for one of the biggest encounters of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has been averaging a Premier League goal every 246 minutes this season

Rashford was told he will get a chance to win his place back, as will Garnacho, but there is no room for sentiment and sources insist he has not been told he is up for sale.

Both Mount and Diallo started in roles supporting centre forward Rasmus Hojlund against Manchester City, but the former's new injury setback already means there becomes an increased chance for Rashford to work his way back into the team.

Concerns over Rashford’s attitude and application are not new problems, but he is being viewed by fresh eyes now and, as such, must meet new standards.

Diallo Quickly Making Himself Poster Boy of Amorim Era

Winger felt disillusioned when Ten Hag was in charge

Selling Rashford is an issue to now consider but, in the meantime, there are positives for Manchester United as they look to build on their 2-1 win over Manchester City - and Diallo is certainly one of those.

In contrast to both Rashford and Garnacho, he has been outstanding in both training and matches and is fast becoming the poster boy of Amorim’s project.

In recent times, Manchester United have seen star assets decline in value - including Jadon Sancho, Antony, Mason Greenwood and Rashford. But in Diallo, they have a player on the up. His new contract is in the works and this moment is a huge turnaround for the player.

In the early weeks and months of this season, sources say Diallo felt disillusioned and was not sure how he would fit into the plans going forward. As such, early plans to talk about a new contract were initially shelved.

Amorim’s arrival in Manchester has given him a new lease of life though, and insiders say he seems rejuvenated since Erik ten Hag was sacked by the hierarchy.

Diallo now feels part of the project and, more than that, has been seen as the biggest success story of the early weeks in Amorim’s reign.

Eriksen and Antony In Line to be Offloaded

Duo moving on would improve Amorim's transfer budget

Christian Eriksen and Antony remain two players likely to be moved on by Manchester United in January, if possible. Eriksen had become a first-team regular when Ten Hag was in charge, but that was never the plan and he is now a general squad player who must consider his next move.

Antony is getting opportunities at Old Trafford, but there is also a feeling that he is in the shop window, incase someone sees a chance to sign him and turn around his fortunes.

Sales would boost Manchester United's transfer budget, and that is something the club have to think about. The injury setback for Mount means they must consider a new midfielder, with an increased likelihood they make a move for teenager Sverre Halseth Nypan of Rosenborg.

But it is clear that left-back is the position the Red Devils are most in need of bolstering right now, and solving that problem is key as Amorim needs someone new to balance out his side.

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies remains the most ambitious target, though financing a contract would be a barrier to such a move.

An attempt to bring Alvaro Fernandez back to Old Trafford from Benfica seems to be something under consideration too, given his form following his summer switch.

A new striker is being talked about in gossip columns but, for now, is not high on the January to-do list. It might even be more likely they look to sign a new goalkeeper, as the club are considering a new No.2 to Andre Onana so that Altay Bayindir can move on.

They are being linked with Botafogo shot-stopper John Victor, who is also wanted by Tottenham but may prove tough to sign in January.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 18/12/2024