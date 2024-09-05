The scenario Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag feared the most has struck him sooner than he could have imagined.

Already, just three games into the Premier League season, the Dutchman’s back is against the wall with calls for his sacking growing louder as the disappointments keep stacking up.

A lacklustre display and late win against Fulham, defeat at Brighton after schoolboy defending in the closing moments and then a humiliating loss to a Liverpool team who hardly had to move into third gear to secure their win.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the clinical, concise and simple way Arne Slot explained Liverpool’s tactics to effortlessly swat aside Ten Hag’s men left United fans wondering why their own Dutchman appears to lack that same tactical clarity with his team stumbling not striding.

And in just three weeks the sands have shifted to leave the bookies guessing on how long Ten Hag will last.

Word from inside Old Trafford as the season started gave a clear signal that Ten Hag, after a £200 million summer spend, would be given until the end of the year to post an improvement.

The two areas especially concerning head of football operations Sir Jim Ratcliffe were consistency and a playing identity that was effective and stayed constant.

So far, Ten Hag has failed on both counts, patience is wearing thin and he could be gone a month from now.

United still sway towards chaos rather than control with their rapid back-to-front style putting inevitable pressure on the midfield when opponents regain possession catching Ten Hag’s men out of position.

It’s a high-risk strategy United haven’t mastered and some inside the club are now asking if it’s a flawed idea for their players.

Liverpool played a similar style under Jurgen Klopp but mastered it with better precision and deadlier finishing than United can produce.

Insiders say the Dutchman has just four more Premier League games to save his job with Ratcliffe and his new layer of management around and above Ten Hag wanting progress not promises.

United’s trip to Russel Martin’s newly-promoted Southampton after the international break is simply a must-win game.

And any repeat of the embarrassing 4-0 debacle that unfolded at Crystal Palace last season when United travel to Selhurst Park on September 21 might even trigger instant change.

If Ten Hag can navigate those tests, the next two - Tottenham at home and Aston Villa away - will sway Ratcliffe as to Ten Hag’s ability to provide the necessary improvement.

Some critics believe Ten Hag is already floundering with United committing the same pattern of play mistakes that blighted the last campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: If Manchester United lose against Southampton after the international break, it will be their worst start to a season since the 1986-87 season.

United’s summer transfer strategy appeared to be an upgrade on previous seasons.

But old problems resurfaced against Liverpool with Casemiro and Marcus Rashford, under-performers last season, once again in the headlines for desperately poor performances.

United’s midfield has long been a problem and the spotlight now falls on Manuel Ugarte, a £50 million signing from Paris St Germain, to add some backbone to a team lacking an effective defensive shield.

There’s been little clarity around anything United have done in recent years but there’s one certainty United fans can rely on.

Ratcliffe won’t hesitate to sack Ten Hag next month if his vision for success continues to veer off course.

Luke Shaw Facing Career-Defining Man United Spell

United officials view him as unreliable

Luke Shaw is facing a career-defining spell before the next transfer window.

The left-back has undeniable quality and a positive impact on the team when he plays.

But United are struggling more and more to get Shaw, 29, on the pitch and patience is understandably wearing thin as the England star lurches from injury to injury.

Shaw went to the Euro 24 finals injured but recovered to play 177 of the 570 minutes played by Gareth Southgate’s team.

Having regained fitness Shaw went on holiday after the Euros but was injured almost immediately on his return picking up a calf problem which is still keeping him on the sidelines.

United were linked with Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell and Fulham star Antonee Robinson before the summer window closed.

And now their new recruitment department are deciding on their next move with Shaw seen by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new management team as an unreliable and unsustainable first-choice option.

Gabriele Biancheri Hits Ground Running

The 17-year-old is impressing at Carrington

With an early season crisis in full flow and goals again an issue it’s not the time to be chucking academy players into a struggling first team squad with problems aplenty.

But at least one United striker knows where the net is - Gabriele Bianchieri.

The 17-year old has hit the ground running this season as he looks to attract attention after already taking part in some senior training sessions.

The Welsh teenager is already amongst the goals this season scoring against Manchester City and Liverpool at U18 level as well as a winner against Leicester in the U18 Premier League Cup.

Bianchieri’s goal exploits at the end of last season were noted by new Technical Director Jason Wilcox too.

United fans who revel in seeing homegrown talent fast-tracked to the senior side may have to wait a while longer to see Bianchieri earn his stripes.

Sources say, as yet, there are no current plans to promote the striker to the Carabao Cup squad to face Barnsley on September 17.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 05-09-24.