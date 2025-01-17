Manchester United will only fully decide to cash in on Alejandro Garnacho if the player’s stance is to drive the transfer to Italian club Napoli .

So far, the Red Devils are standing firm after the Serie A leaders touched base on a £40million offer, but the future of the Argentina international is one of the dominant stories around Old Trafford this winter.

While Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is not actively seeking to sell Garnacho, circumstances surrounding the winger's camp and Napoli's interest could yet set the stage for a high-profile transfer.

Red Devils Not Prepared to Entertain Low Garnacho Offers

Amorim still has belief in Argentine's qualities amid interest

In a GMS exclusive story at the start of the week, we revealed how Manchester United would not accept low-ball offers for Garnacho.

According to our sources, the Red Devils will not entertain offers below £50million and are adamant about maintaining control over the situation. They have shown an intent to play the 20-year-old, marking a stark contrast to their handling of Marcus Rashford, but are waiting to discover how both the player and Napoli treat the situation from here.

Amorim has belief in his qualities - despite the lack of an obvious role in his tactical set-up - yet questions remain over whether Garnacho has the dedication and application necessary to secure a long-term future at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho has been averaging a Premier League goal every 373 minutes this season

One of the key dynamics in this saga is the role of the player and his camp. Sources have suggested to GMS that Napoli’s initial approach was made after receiving encouragement from figures close to him. If true, this could indicate Garnacho’s openness to a move, and Manchester United will be keen to ensure any exit is seen as his decision rather than the club’s.

From a financial perspective, Garnacho’s sale would represent pure profit for the Red Devils, which is a factor that offers some consolation in the event of his departure. However, the club would face significant challenges in replacing him, especially if Rashford also leaves as widely expected.

Napoli Expected to Return with Fresh Bid for Garnacho

Move will be considered if winger pushes for switch

Napoli, for their part, are expected to return with an improved offer. Should Garnacho push for a transfer above and beyond £50million, Manchester United will begin to consider a deal. Ideally, they would like to get to the £60million mark before they green-light a transfer, but they would not want to keep the player if he does not have the same focus as other members of the squad.

Manchester United are already short of attacking options, with Antony also potentially departing on loan, compounding their difficulties. While the club remains open to exploring market opportunities, there is limited appetite for short-term fixes, as Amorim aims to address flaws over a longer period.

Garnacho played the full 90 minutes in the Red Devils' 3-1 victory over Southampton on Thursday but delivered a below-par performance. While his natural talent is undeniable, his wastefulness in front of goal underlined the inconsistency that continues to shadow his development.

As the transfer deadline approaches, Garnacho’s future continues to hang in the balance. Napoli’s interest is unlikely to wane, but it is not a storyline that can drag too close to February 3.

Sources insist it would not be a surprise if he was still at Old Trafford after the window closes, given that Manchester United are not actively trying to offload him, but they do need a pretty quick resolution around this.

An extra layer of complication comes in the fact the Red Devils are not particularly interested in short-term loan deals for incoming transfers and would prefer to sign players who become part of the furniture. As such, they need a clear plan of how to cope with the potential exit of three players from their current attacking set-up.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 17/01/2025