The good news for Manchester United fans is that new Head Coach Ruben Amorim has experience of restoring order out of chaos.

The bad news for the players he’s about to inherit at Old Trafford is that Amorim won’t tolerate anyone not following his detailed orders to the letter or giving every ounce of energy on the pitch.

Many who know Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim well say United are about to be hit by a whirlwind that will shake them from their cozy, cosseted worlds.

Amorim, they say, can be your greatest ally if you buy in to his methods. Or a ruthless enemy if you don’t follow his principles.

The 39-year-old Portuguese might be engaging, humorous and have the charismatic personality Erik ten Hag was missing but he is a strict taskmaster with a My Way or the Highway mentality.

Amorim took over at Sporting in 2020 with the club lacking an identity and struggling to find a way forward, a familiar scenario he’ll walk into at Old Trafford less than a week from now.

But he quickly turned Sporting around, won titles and built a reputation that’s convinced Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s football brains trust that he’s the man to lead them out of the wilderness.

Rashford Will be Singled out by Ruben Amorim

The Portuguese manager won't let talent go to waste

Some players will be in Amorim’s firing line - underachievers like Marcus Rashford, for example, are certain to be singled out for close scrutiny.

Rashford’s career decline was allowed to drift under ten Hag with the £300,000-a-week star's value plummeting from around £90 million two years ago when he scored 30 goals in a season for United to around £50 million now.

Amorim simply will not stand by and watch talents diminish without finding a solution.

Rashford's Record in Last Three Seasons Season Appearances Goals 2022-23 56 30 2023-24 43 8 2024-25 16 4

And it’s unlikely he’ll continue to allow fellow compatriot and captain Bruno Fernandes to be a problem for United when he could be so much more.

By his own standards Fernandes is having a poor season and it’s believed Amorim will demand more end product from United’s playmaker.

Fernandes is the biggest culprit at Old Trafford for missed chances, especially in the Premier League where 32 attempts at goal have produced just one goal - the weekend penalty against Chelsea.

His risk and reward style, always looking for the killer pass, is admirable when it pays off. But in a team that can’t score his off-the-cuff style is often just too wasteful.

With over a quarter of the League season played Alejandro Garnacho is top scorer with just two.

United have no problems creating scoring opportunities, but one of Amorim’s initial tasks will be Increasing United’s chances to goals ratio to help improve their League position.

And in the coming weeks he’ll try to quickly establish a playing identity that ten Hag never managed to deliver in two and a half years in charge.

Amorim is big on identity and he’s already predicted to play a 3-4-3 formation that incorporates centre-backs advancing into midfield, fluidity on the transition and an ability to deal with an aggressive press.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sporting Lisbon have won all 10 of their league matches this season, scoring 35 goals and conceding just three.

Whether United’s current crop of players are ideally suited to his plans remains to be seen.

But Andre Onana is one star who could be about to play a more prominent role.

The £47 million United goalkeeper is emerging into a top class acquisition after his move from Inter Milan just over a year ago.

Onana’s playing out from the back ability was originally a quality that triggered his move to Old Trafford but it was never fully exploited by ten Hag. Amorim is ready to change that.

Real Madrid and Barcelona Like Alejandro Garnacho

The United forward's stock is rising in Spain

Once it was Marcus Rashford who caught the eye of Europe’s biggest clubs with Paris St Germain leading the way.

But the worry for Manchester United fans is that Alejandro Garnacho has emerged as their stand-out star - and his stock is rising fast in Madrid and Barcelona.

Garnacho, 20, was born in Madrid and calls Spain his home despite playing for Argentina.

United’s struggles make them vulnerable to teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona, who like Granacho and can offer Champions League football on a more regular basis.

And with PSR rules becoming a big problem for United, ring-fencing top talent like Garnacho from the Spanish giants is an increasing concern for fans - and club officials.

Leny Yoro in Line to Star Under Ruben Amorim

The 18-year-old is well suited to Amorim's 3-4-3 system

Leny Yoro might be an immediate winner under Ruben Amorim.

United’s new boss favours a three at the back defence which might offer 18 year-old Yoro, a £52 million summer buy, a quick opportunity to establish himself.

Although still developing, Yoro has already shown himself able to drive from defence with the ball - a tactic Amorim likes to use.

At Lille, Yoro’s speed made him ideal for a sweeper role but his defensive versatility is sure to make the youngster a key cog in Amorim’s plans.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 06-11-24.