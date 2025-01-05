Former Sacramento Republic and Real Monarchs head coach Mark Briggs is eyeing a return to management in England. The 42-year-old is out of work after leaving Sacramento in November.

During a successful five-year tenure, Sacramento Republic reached the 2022 US Open Cup Final – a rare feat for USL side – upsetting MLS teams San Jose Earthquakes, Los Angeles Galaxy and Kansas City before eventually finishing runners-up to Orlando City.

A year later, Sacramento won the USL regular season, and last season Briggs also qualified for the playoffs, narrowly losing to Las Vegas Lights on penalties in November. Shortly after, Briggs met with owner Kevin M. Nagle and decided it was the right time to mutually part ways.

Leaving Sacramento Republic

He wants to prove himself in England

"I spent five fantastic years at Sacramento," said Briggs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT. "It is a fantastic club, but I felt they needed a fresh voice, and I wanted a new challenge. I am still extremely close to the owners.

"We made history by reaching the US Open Final in 2022. No USL side has ever done that. So I leave with some fantastic memories. And I think the USL has been a fantastic platform for me to evolve as a coach. It's such a competitive league. Gone are the days of MLS reserve teams populating the league. I think the standard is similar to League One in England, with a decent blend of youth and experience.

"I always watch a lot of games, all around the world, but especially in England, and I have a desire to prove myself back home. That's where my head is currently at, to try and go back home and coach at the highest possible level I can."

Briggs' Journey Into Coaching

Irving asked him to take a session

Briggs' journey into coaching was unorthodox. He represented 20 different clubs as a player and, with his playing career winding down, found himself at Wilmington Hammerheads, a semi-professional side in North Carolina, for the second time. Former Everton striker David Irving was the manager at the time and, out of the blue, asked Briggs to take a training session, inadvertently setting him on a path to becoming a head coach.

"David went to America to manage when Johan Cruyff and George Best were there, and he was getting towards the end of his own career at Wilmington," said Briggs. "I was one of the older players and one day David just said to me, 'Do you fancy running today's training session?'. I agreed and really enjoyed it. And after that, it became a regular thing that, during the early part of the week, I'd take sessions.

"I suppose I was kind of forced into coaching. But I soon realised I was never going to make millions as a player, so I pulled away a bit and put all my emphasis on training as a manager. By day, I was almost a player-coach at Willingham. And by night, I'd run four youth sessions a week in North Carolina to gain further experience."

Briggs eventually became Wilmington manager in 2015, but when the club fell into financial difficulties in 2016, he left for Utah-based Real Monarchs, who play in MLS Next Pro in the third tier of American football. Briggs was initially assistant to Mike Petke before replacing him in 2017, and he'd go on to win the regular USL season by five points. That's when Sacramento came calling. Briggs briefly joined as academy director in 2019 but in a matter of months had replaced former Fulham midfielder Simon Elliott as head coach.

"I remember at Wilmington we had an excellent run in the 2016 US Cup, beating Alessandro Nesta's Miami FC and only losing to Real Salt Lake in the quarter-finals on penalties – and all with a budget of just $250k.

"Then at Real Monarchs, we won the 2017 regular season and broke several league records. And I was working in an MLS environment [since the club is an affiliate of Real Salt Lake], so that was a step-up. I had Richard Ledezma, who is now at PSV, and it was an exciting challenge to both develop young talents and keep the MLS players happy who had dropped down. I learned a lot about myself as a coach, and about building a culture, and that set me up for success at Sacramento."

At Sacrameno, Briggs was able to bring on board a familiar face in Danny Dichio as his assistant. The former QPR forward joined in 2022 and has since moved on to manage Detroit City. It's not the first time Briggs' assistants have thrived elsewhere.

"I was at West Brom with Danny and we stayed in touch," said Briggs. "He had started his own coaching career at Toronto and when the opportunity arose I didn't hesitate to hire him. I have had good habit of developing assistant coaches. At Real Monarchs, I was fortunate to work with the talented Liam Miller, who unfortunately passed away due to cancer in 2018. He was a brilliant coach. I also had Jamison Olave, who also managed Real Monarchs and is now assistant coach with Real Salt Lake. Matt Glaeser was my assistant at Wilmington, and is now head coach of USL League One side Forward Maddison. And Danny Cruz has gone on to coach Louisville City and was named USL Coach of the Year for 2024. One of the things I'm most proud of is developing other coaches and watching them forge their own career and philosophy."

The influence of Sampaoli

Briggs' style is similar

Briggs plays a high-tempo and aggressive style of football that is influenced by former Argentina and Chile manager Jorge Sampaoli, who is known for his intense and high-pressing brand of football.

"I want to control the game in and out of possession," explained Briggs. "The aim is to give clear and simple instructions to my players and try to make games as uncomfortable as possible for the opposition. We want to press high, defend low and be comfortable in every phase. It's less about the system and more about those principles of play. And to get buy-in for this philosophy, you also have to form bonds off the field as well.

"Jorge Sampaoli is a coach I have followed a lot. I've looked at his training sessions and I watched how he won the Copa America with Chile in 2015. I have several other influences. I came through the Academy at West Brom and was fortunate to be under a system with John Trewick and Richard O'Kelly. As my coaching career has evolved, I have realised just how big an impact they had on me. Another personal mentor is the Italian coach Oliver Spiteri. When I played under him in Malta for Mosta FC, he was always super tactical, and it gave me an understanding of how best to communicate my game plan to players and staff. I also really like the younger, modern coaches like Mikel Arteta, and I love the energy and intensity of Eddie Howe's teams."

Maresca's ruthless streak

What Maresca is really like

Briggs is also keeping a close eye on Premier League managers Enzo Maresca and Vítor Pereira. Briggs played with the Chelsea boss during his time at West Brom, and could see his leadership qualities on show back then, even though the then-18-year-old Maresca was only just starting his senior career.

"Enzo kind of came in and ended my West Brom career," said Briggs with a wry smile. "He had so much quality in midfield, so I fell down the pecking order. I remember his first training session. Our captain, Sean Flynn, was one of our oldest and most experienced players. And we played a small-sided game and Enzo absolutely crushed him. And everybody kind of went, 'Wow, who is this young boy from Italy?'.

"Enzo was ruthless as a player, and I think he's the same as a head coach. He's gone to Chelsea, knows what he wants and he's been decisive in changing the culture and getting the players to step in line. The quality has always been there at Chelsea, but I am not sure the ruthlessness has.

"Enzo is also very adaptable and personable, qualities you need as a head coach. To be honest, his English wasn't that great at West Brom, but he was always trying to crack jokes, and you can see now he's close to his Chelsea players. It was the same at Leicester as well. Gone are the days of distant boot camp-like coaches. You need both authority and a soft touch, and for the players to feel like, as a manager, you are constantly part of the group."

Meanwhile, new Wolves boss Pereira is someone Briggs has been impressed with in his first few games at Molineux. As a lifelong Wolves fan, despite his West Brom connection, Briggs believes Pereira is the right appointment to keep the club in the Premier League.

"Vitor has got a great pedigree and a history of winning," said Briggs. "He has got off to a superb start. You could instantly see a structure to the way he plays in the 3-0 win at Leicester, and it looks like the players have bought into his sytem straight away. I watched his first press conference at Wolves and he really set the tone. He was very clear from day one about how he wants to play. When you watch Wolves now, you know what to expect, and that's the sign of a top and well-organised coach. I think Vitor can steer Wolves clear of relegation this season and get them up the table a bit."

Pochettino Blessed With Young American Talent

Briggs might be planning on a return to England, but he is excited to watch American football grow in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup. He has had a hand in the development of some younger US talents who could find their way to the international stage in the years to come, especially with the 2030 and 2034 World Cups in mind.

Former Spurs, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is tasked with leading the US Men's National Team at the 2026 World Cup on home soil. Only four MLS players – Patrick Schulte, Zack Steffen, Miles Robinson and Tim Ream – were picked in Pochettino's last squad for the Nations League quarter-final win over Jamaica, but several gifted America-based prospects are pushing for opportunities, including former Real Monarchs 21-year-old attacker Diego Luna, who scored nine times for Real Salt Lake last season, and 17-year-old Sacramento defender Chibuike Ukaegbu, who has been capped at Under-19 level.

"I feel Chibuike will go on to play at the highest level," said Briggs. "He is a great example of a USL player with big potential who can go on and play for his country. There are plenty of other names that made their name in the USL. Louville City sold Josh Wynder to Benfica. And Burton Albion signed Nick Akoto from USL League One side Tormenta FC last summer. So it's not just MLS producing and developing American talents. We are now starting to see top academies all over America, and that's only going to benefit Mauricio Pochettino in the long run. He is a great hire by US Soccer. He is going to bring a fresh perspective and hopefully get the best out of a very talented generation of players, many of whom are already shining in Europe."

Looking a bit further ahead, Briggs predicts a big future for teenage forward Da'vian Kimbrough, who made his Sacramento debut aged just 13 against Las Vegas Lights in October 2023, becoming the youngest footballer to play professional football in the United States. The promising forward, who turns 15 in February, was born in America but has picked Mexico for his youth football.

Without a European passport, Kimbrough must wait until his 18th birthday to consider a move to Europe. Huddersfield Town, also owned by Sacramento's Nagle, are tracking his progress closely, while Briggs feels the teenager is capable of playing at the highest level.

"His potential is off the scale," enthused Briggs. "He has a natural ability. He accepts and dissects information immediately. He already has good size, and is going to get bigger. His dad is almost 6ft 4inc. Technically, he's very, very good. His first touch, awareness of space and his teammates, and where the pressure is coming from, all show how high his tactical IQ is. Da'vian has the potential to go on and play at a very high standard.

"It feels like almost every club in America, and some outside, either have or are still tracking Da'vian. I spoke to his parents and we agreed it was best for him to have his childhood in Sacramento and develop his career close to home. He will inevitably be sold in the coming years. Everyone is tempted by the bright lights of a big club, and the great facilities and big stadiums that come with a move to one, but it can also be a melting pot. You are suddenly not the one focus. There are probably 20 other players that have the same ability and have been told the same things. Of course, some players thrive under that pressure, but others may fall away in such a competitive environment. So it's important a player like Da'vian takes his career step-by-step, and I am sure he can live up to his incredible potential."

Briggs in active talks for next role

A job in England could be on the cards

Briggs is now hoping his own potential is of appeal to an English club. GIVEMESPORT understands he has already been in the frame for a number of roles in the English Football League. Briggs is currently holding a range of different conversations about opportunities. He would ideally prefer to take a head coach role, but is not ruling out being a number two under the right circumstances.

"My playing career took me all over the world," he said. "I am keen to prove myself in England, but really all options are on the table. I feel comfortable going into a club as a coach and a leader, and changing the culture if needed. I would never entirely rule out being an assistant coach under the right manager, but first and foremost I see myself as a head coach.

"Of course, I have to be realistic because the American game is still not as respected as I'd perhaps like it to be, and working in a closed franchise league puts me up against other candidates with experience of promotion or relegation. But the flip side is that in the USL, you simply have to make the playoffs. There is huge pressure, and then when the regular season ends you have to reset and go again. It's almost like managing two seasons in one.

"In terms of standard, I think the MLS level is probably like the lower-end of the Premier League or higher-end of the Championship. And the USL is probably League One level. I back myself to manage in the English Footbal League. I believe I can go into any club and win games. I am ready for work, and to prove myself, whether back home or elsewhere. So it's really just about having that self-belief and hunger to work, and no doubt the right project and club will then present itself."

Briggs' strong USL record, background in Academy development, experience of delivering success despite tight budgets and drive to succeed will no doubt make him in demand, meaning a new mid-season job is likely on the cards in early 2025.