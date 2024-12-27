Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have one of the most promising young coaches in football with Matthias Jaissle at the helm. The 36-year-old German has built a strong reputation as a forward-thinking and dynamic manager with a bright future ahead of him.

Jaissle is currently 17 months into his Al-Ahli tenure, having left Salzburg to move to Jeddah in the summer of 2023. He won two Austrian Bundesliga titles there and, at 33, became one of the youngest coaches to qualify for the Champions League group stage when Salzburg beat Brondby in the 2020 play-offs.

Al-Ahli are one of four PIF-owned clubs in Saudi Arabia and boast the likes of Ivan Toney, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessie. Yet when Jaissle initially took charge, he was inheriting a side that had only just gained promotion from the Saudi second tier and there was work to be done to put in place a football philosophy and infrastructure.

“It was a huge opportunity at an ambitious club,” Jaissle told GIVEMESPORT. “I had two really successful seasons with Salzburg, and I was fully prepared for a third. Then Al-Ahli made a sudden approach. The timing wasn't great, but I grabbed the chance with both hands. It all happened very fast, so it was a tough couple of days as I made my final decision to leave Salzburg.

“Al-Ahli set out a clear and long-term vision. They want to win titles. There was also the appeal of getting to know a new culture and league. And, I have to be honest, the money was a factor as well."

"I also wanted to coach top stars, and I was lucky enough to manage some talented players at Salzburg as well. I think to be a good coach and leader you need to work with big names and know how to manage different egos.

"The Al-Ahli role is complex and wide-ranging. We had just got promotion back to the Saudi Pro League when I joined, so it was about building a plan at all levels of the club – from the youth team to the first team. I was hired to implement a philosophy and I saw this job as the natural next step in my career.”

Rangnick, Tuchel and Klopp Influence Jaissle

German taking inspiration from big-name head coaches

Jaissle’s move into management so young was certainly not planned. He instead had aspirations as a player to represent Germany, having come through Stuttgart’s youth system under Thomas Tuchel before joining Ralf Rangnick's Hoffenheim in 2007.

By February 2009, the highly-rated centre-back had won his first and only Germany Under-21 cap against the Republic of Ireland. But just a month later, and with Germany assistant Hansi Flick watching from the stands, Jaissle ruptured his knee ligaments against Hannover. Sadly, the injury proved to be the beginning of the end of his playing career, and after several setbacks, he eventually retired in 2014.

“My knee injury was a shock,” said Jaissle, who made 68 appearances for Hoffenheim. “Probably the only advantage of it was that I could start management earlier. I am still young for a coach but have quite good experience already. I would still love to be playing, even at 36. I kick every ball when given the chance in training! I like to think I'd be in my last season now as a player if I was fit, but that’s life, and I am grateful for the next chapter and the opportunities I have had so far.”

Rangnick was one of the first people to reach out to Jaissle after he hung up his boots. The former Manchester United interim manager was sporting director at Red Bull at the time and would set Jaissle on a path to management by enrolling him as a trainee in Red Bull's youth development programme, starting with a stint with Leipzig's Under-16s.

Jaissle would go on to become assistant to Alexander Zorniger at Brondby, having befriended him when he was in charge at Leipzig, before returning to Red Bull to manage Salzburg’s Under-18s. He next moved to Liefering in January 2021, guiding the Austrian side to an impressive second-place finish in his half-season in charge.

That feat didn't go unnoticed at Salzburg, who hired Jaissle in July 2021 to succeed Jesse Marsch. Jaissle went on to win back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles as well as the 2022 Austrian Cup before leaving for Al-Ahli.

“I have had quite a unique coaching path, eventually leading me here to the Al-Ahli job in Saudi Arabia,” said Jaissle. “I have always tried to be authentic as a coach and find my own way. Of course, I have influences. Ralf Rangnick played a big part in developing my ideas because I played under him for most of my playing career. And in my youth, I had Thomas Tuchel, so I have followed his principles and career.

"Then there's Jurgen Klopp – I often looked at the transitions he put in place with Liverpool. In possession, I like how Pep Guardiola finds structure and balance. And there's a lot to take from Roberto De Zerbi’s build-up as well. It’s a constant learning process. And in the next few years, I'm sure there will be a different coach to draw inspiration from. It’s not about copying other coaches, it’s just about being inspired by them.

"Due to my past at both Salzburg and Leipzig, I have this identity in my blood to put stress on the opponent as high up the pitch as possible. I want my teams to play in a really intense and aggressive way. And I want to score goals from offensive transitions."

"I am always refining my style, but essentially, and I know it’s easy to say, we want dominance in all phases of the game. So firstly, controlling the transition phases is important, but you also need to find good solutions in possession, especially now we are often facing a low block.

"When our opponents ‘park the bus’, it’s about being creative and disciplined and finding a good structure to create as many chances as possible without being wild on the pitch. It's a never-ending process because you always need to develop your ideas as a coach without abandoning your roots.

"At Salzburg, I played a 4-4-2 with a diamond midfield. At Al-Ahli, we use a 4-2-3-1 system. You have to adjust to the squad you have as well as the circumstances. For example, the temperature can be a factor. This was a learning process for me, to adapt without losing my principles. I don’t worry too much about the exact formation. It's fluid.

"For instance, Bobby [Firmino] can be a No.10, a false nine or a second striker, and the way our wingers attack full-backs, it’s almost like the eights in a diamond midfield. So there are some small differences in positions compared to my team at Salzburg, at least on paper, but the principles remain the same."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matthias Jaissle has won 128 of his 189 matches in management, suffering just 28 defeats along the way

Al-Ahli Targeting AFC Champions League Glory

Jaissle has lofty ambitions on continental stage

Al-Ahli are currently fifth in the Saudi Pro League, 13 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad with a winter break now ongoing. Jaissle has navigated a challenging start to the season following three losses in the opening six league games, and Al-Ahli suffered a shock exit to second-tier side Al-Jandal in the King Cup. As a result, Jaissle was under growing pressure heading into the Jeddah Derby, which Al-Ahli also lost 1-0 to Al-Ittihad.

Al-Ahli's board chose to avoid any knee-jerk reactions and backed Jaissle to turn form around, a decision that has now paid off. Since that defeat to Jeddah rivals Al-Ittihad in late October, Al-Ahli have recorded four consecutive Saudi Pro League victories, including coming from 2-0 down at Al-Taawoun last time out to eventually win 4-2.

“I was under some pressure,” admitted Jaissle. “It was a tough start to the season off the back of a difficult transfer window over the summer. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get our needs met in the market, and it has taken some time to find a solution. Thankfully, we have turned our form around after the Jeddah Derby. After that bad result against Al-Ittihad, even though it was only a tight loss, we have had a strong few months.

"After the Jeddah Derby, we analysed everything in detail – on and off the pitch. We had a lot of internal talks and gave clear communication to the players. We stressed we must maintain unity. That was our main focus, and it's helped us get back on track. All credit to the players. We stuck together as a team and showed we can deal with adversity. As a coach, I am really proud of this.

“In our last game, to come from 2-0 down against Al-Taawoun and win, that's a good example of the progress we have made. The two goals we conceded came out of nothing, and they shook us, but we kept our focus and stuck together. There was no bad body language, only pure belief we could come back and get three points. And to close the year in this way, it gives us momentum for when the league starts up again in January.”

Al-Ahli are likely not title contenders this season, but they have high hopes of a deep run in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League – a tournament they finished runners-up in back in 2012. Al-Ahli qualified after finishing third in the Saudi Pro League in 2023/24 and have already qualified for the last 16 after winning their opening five group stage games, setting a new club-record in the process.

“We are taking the AFC Champions League very seriously,” said Jaissle. “We are looking to stay in the tournament for as long as possible. The clear goal of Al-Ahli is to win silverware. That’s what we are working towards. In the short-term, it’s just all about improving, but in the medium- to long-term we want trophies.

"We need to be realistic in the Saudi Pro League this season, and just climb up the table, but the AFC Champions League is a one-off cup competition and with the talent we have got, I think anything is possible in the knockout stage.”

Toney Acclimatising and Dreaming of England Selection

Striker adjusting to new surroundings in Jeddah

Al-Ahli already had an accomplished squad heading into last summer. Four-time Premier League winner Mahrez joined from Manchester City in 2023, and scored 12 goals last season, while club captain Firmino, highly-rated Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, ex-Roma defender Roger Ibanez, former Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, Turkish centre-back Merih Demiral and ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy all arrived in Jaissle's first window in charge.

Last summer proved far quieter. With Saudi Deadline Day approaching, only 21-year-old midfielder Alexsander had signed from Fluminense for around £8m. All that changed on a dramatic British Deadline Day, though, when Ivan Toney switched from Brentford for around £40m on a four-year contract. Toney had only returned to action in January this year following an eight-month ban for breaches of The FA’s betting rules, but in his last full season for Brentford he scored 20 Premier League goals in 2022/23.

It was a frantic close to the window for Al-Ahli as dealmakers simultaneously negotiated for Toney and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, knowing only one of the two was possible unless a high-profile player left or was deregistered because Saudi Pro League clubs can only field eight foreigners over the age of 21. Toney is currently Al-Ahli’s joint-top scorer alongside Mahrez with six goals, but Jaissle believes the best is yet to come from the England striker.

“We had the possibility to go for Ivan and add more goals, and hopefully we’ll have a lot of success with him,” said Jaissle. “The final few days of the summer window were a bit hectic as the club decided which targets they were going to go for. There was a lot of speculation, and it was a bit of a mad rush.

“Ivan has already said how it’s always difficult to adapt to a new culture, country, league and playing style. It takes a bit of time. He's working hard, and we all hope he'll find consistency and his best performances in order to deliver the expectations we have for him.”

Toney is still only 28 and was called up to England’s Euro 2024 squad. He came off the bench as England lost 2-1 to Spain in the final, and also scored a no-look penalty in the quarter-final shoot-out victory over Switzerland. Making Tuchel’s squad for the 2026 World Cup is by no means guaranteed, even if he scores freely in Saudi Arabia, but Toney is not giving up on selection just yet.

"If people see me coming here as damaging my England chances, I can't really change that," Toney told GIVEMESPORT in October. "All I can do is focus on myself and play well, and who knows what could happen. If I was to get back involved in the mix on the international stage, then I'm ready for it. If not, it is what it is.

"Of course, I'm targeting the 2026 World Cup. I've got to aim for those kinds of tournaments. This league is tough. Everyone has their opinion about it, but it doesn't mean it's always factual. Whatever will be, will be."

“I don’t know how Thomas [Tuchel] sees it,” added Jaissle. “He didn’t reach out so far to me and ask about Ivan. Let’s see if he does. That’s something I’ll leave to Thomas. It's entirely up to him. My focus is just on getting the best out of Ivan. The only way to get picked for England is to score regularly for Al-Ahli. If he plays well for us, he’ll at least give Thomas a decision to make.”

Al-Ahli Aim to Bolster Three Positions in January

Jaissle in market for reinforcements next month

Despite Toney’s high-profile arrival, Jaissle was disappointed with Al-Ahli’s summer business and believes further reinforcements are required in January. The most pressing task is to replace Allan Saint-Maximin, who left for Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce over the summer. Jaissle also wants to sign a midfielder and full-back.

“Our needs were clearly communicated over the summer,” said Jaissle, who has ex-Chelsea head of scouting Lee Congerton as his sporting director. "We wanted a left-winger, to fill the void left by Allan Saint-Maximin, a holding six and left full-back. That's still the case now.

"Of course, we welcome Ivan, and the goals he brings, and also Alexsander, but overall it was not the best transfer window. The last two, in fact, in terms of improving the squad in the way I wanted, have not been ideal. It’s never easy in January, but we will do the best we can to address key areas in order to find squad depth and balance.”

GIVEMESPORT understands that Al-Ahli are one of the clubs considering a move for Marcus Rashford, but won’t move unless the Manchester United winger makes it clear he is open to relocating to Saudi Arabia. Rashford has to decide whether a 2025 switch to the Saudi Pro League might hamper his chances of England selection ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Al-Ahli’s fans, meanwhile, are calling for 2024 African Ballon d’Or winner Ademola Lookman – an ambitious target, and one who is not expected to leave Serie A leaders Atalanta in January.

Firmino could potentially be a high-profile outgoing next month, but despite links with Fenerbahce, Jaissle is delighted with his captain. The ex-Liverpool playmaker struggled last season, scoring just nine goals in all competitions, three of which came on his debut against Al-Hazem. However, this campaign, the Brazilian already has six goals in 19 games.

"Bobby has responded very well," said Jaissle. "It wasn't easy for him in the beginning. My door is always open, and I try to stay close to the players and find solutions both for and with them. I am happy with how Bobby handled a tough period last year. I put him on the bench a couple of times and he responded really professionally. Now he’s so important for us, on and off the pitch.

"And for me, it's been a learning experience trying to get the best out of a big star like Bobby. All players, regardless of their stature, just have to understand my principles and know they have the freedom to be flexible and creative within them. It comes down to open communication, respect and trust.

"I think it’s about building a bond. But big stars or not, footballers are really not too different once they have the ball at their feet, so in that respect, it was perhaps easier than expected dealing with this kind of situation, especially with a player like Bobby who is just a top professional."

Al-Ahli are also expected to tap into the Saudi market in January. The club already has several Saudi national team players. Firas Al-Buraikan is one of the Kingdom's most decorated footballers, having won 47 caps for his country. He even got an assist for Saleh Al-Shehri's equaliser against Argentina as Saudi Arabia stunned the eventual champions 2-1 in the 2022 World Cup group stage.

In the absence of a Saint-Maximin replacement, the 24-year-old is currently playing as a left-winger but could move into a more advanced or central position in the second half of the season.

Goalkeeper Adbulrahman Al-Sanbi, 23, and 22-year-old defender Rayan Hamed have both received recent call-ups this year, and midfielder Ali Al-Asmari – who has been at Al-Ahli since 2017 – has won five caps for Saudi Arabia. For Jaissle, the job isn’t just about managing foreign players, but developing Saudi talent.

“We are definitely not solely looking for, or reliant on, players from abroad,” said Jaissle. “We have plenty of Saudi players on our wish list, and we count on our Academy. This is the vision of both the club and the country – to raise the level of Saudi talent.

“The top-notch foreign players can also help young Saudi players grow. Working with Academy talent, and trying to support their career path, is something I'm used to from my time at Salzburg. Along with a few established internationals like Firas, we also have a couple of Saudi Under-21 national team players in our squad – like Mohammed Sulaiman and Abdulkarim Darisi – and it’s exciting for me to watch how fast they are developing. The standard of Saudi players, and of the league overall, has definitely improved even in the relatively short time I have been here. It’s impressive how fast the Saudi Pro League is evolving.”

Jaissle remains committed to Al-Ahli, but with his stock continuing to rise, it’s no surprise to see him linked with other vacancies. He has recently been discussed by West Ham United in case the Hammers choose to part ways with head coach Julen Lopetegui. Jaissle is viewed by West Ham technical director Tim Steidten as a potential fit, although no approach has been made to date. GIVEMESPORT also understands Jaissle is a possibility for Stuttgart if Sebastian Hoeness leaves this summer.

“Being mentioned in relation to West Ham or any high-profile job is obviously flattering,” said Jaissle. “It makes me proud to be linked with top clubs. But I don’t focus on rumours like this. I have an agent who deals with any opportunities, should they arise, and my full focus is on Al-Ahli. This is the only job I can currently control and influence. I am committed to Al-Ahli, and I want to achieve something great here.

“I do often think about my own development, and sometimes talk to my agent about the possible next steps and what I dream of. But I always reflect on my playing career, and how I made all these future plans, then suddenly the injury came and I had to cancel all my dreams. That's when I decided to stay in the present."

"I am putting all my energy into doing the best job I possibly can with Al-Ahli. It's a big and special club, and it deserves 100 percent of my attention. Since arriving, I have really felt the love for football here. When you walk through Jeddah, you see how much Al-Ahli means to the fans. I hope I can bring titles and trophies here."

Jaissle is clearly driven and highly intelligent but, above all, he is refreshingly humble and grounded. His ability to get the best out of both young and established names clearly makes him well-positioned to win Al-Ahli their first piece of major silverware since 2016.

The belief in the industry is that Jaissle has the potential to be an elite coach for many years to come. And given his unique football upbringing and success to date, it's natural some of Europe's best clubs already have Jaissle on their radar.

