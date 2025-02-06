Spurs are without several important first-team players, including Guglielmo Vicaro (ankle), Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Micky van de Ven (ankle), James Maddison (leg) and Dominic Solanke (knee). And it was also confirmed this week that centre-back Radu Dragusin is out for the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

However, Tottenham were able to bring in centre-back Kevin Danso and attacker Mathys Tel late in the winter window, and Vorm is now predicting an improved second half of the season for his former club.

"Spurs won't get relegated," said Vorm, who made 48 appearances for the north Londoners between 2014 and 2020. "Once the fit players return, they will be better. Spurs have a very good squad. The team is struggling at the minute, especially at home. You can see the players feel pressure when they are on the pitch.

"The effort and commitment is there, but they just seem incapable of making the right decisions on the pitch. The form will turn, but at the minute they need strong characters to push the team on."

"The injury list hasn’t been kind. For instance, they have had to use four goalkeepers this season. But even so, the team should be beating Leicester City at home. There's no disputing this. I don't think replacing Postecoglou would change anything. It’s just important to get all the top players back as soon as possible and then see how things go."

Kinsky Tipped to Put Pressure on Vicario

Shot-stopper has impressed since mid-season arrival

Earlier in the winter transfer window, Tottenham signed 21-year-old Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague for a fee of £12.5m. Kinsky has drawn parallels with Petr Cech and has been brought in to challenge Vicario rather than only provide cover.

"I like Kinsky," said Vorm, who won 15 caps for the Netherlands. "He is a good young goalkeeper and can push Vicario when he returns to the team. He looks like a promising signing for the future. He needs to play games to get up to speed with the Premier League. It's tough for Kinsky coming into a team that isn’t winning consistently or playing with huge confidence, but he can look to impose himself as he plays more first-team football."

Vorm's time at Tottenham saw him play under both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho. Under Pochettino, he was runner-up as Spurs lost the 2015 Carabao Cup final to Chelsea, and also on the losing side in the 2019 Champions League final as Liverpool lifted the trophy at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

"Pochettino was a great coach," said Vorm. "He was a super man-manager. He was always open, engaging and a tremendous person to play under. You always wanted to give your best. He had a great effect on the dressing room. The buzz around the training ground was always good and we had a top team spirit.

"Jose was more direct. He knew what he wanted and his standards were very high. Both Pochettino and Mourinho had two different styles, but what they shared was a desire to win."

Vorm Backs Spurs to Challenge for Silverware

Former goalkeeper calls for unity in order to progress

Tottenham are now hoping to beat Liverpool this evening at Anfield, and in doing so reach the Carabao Cup final at Wembley against Newcastle United, giving themselves the chance to lift a first major trophy since February 2008 when they beat Chelsea to win the same tournament.

Silverware would certainly help Postecoglou quieten the noise, and back up his factually-correct boast that he "always wins things" in his second season at the clubs he's managed to date.

Yet shortly before his predecessor Antonio Conte left Tottenham in March 2023, the Italian was scathing about the lack of winning culture at the club following a 3-3 draw at Southampton. Conte implied all Spurs managers are hampered because of how chairman Daniel Levy runs the club.

The tactician said: "Tottenham's story is this, for 20 years there has been this owner and they have never won something. Why? "If they want to continue in this way, they can change the manager, a lot of managers, but the situation cannot change. Believe me. [The players] are used to it. They don't play for something important here. They don't want to play under pressure. They don't want to play under stress."

Vorm sympathises with Conte's comments, but believes Postecoglou and the current crop of players are capable of finally bringing fresh silverware to the club.

"It is difficult because Spurs haven’t won anything for such a long time," admitted Vorm. "And it’s so competitive to win a trophy with all the top teams spending big money and always pushing for trophies, so there isn’t a winning culture at Spurs. That's the reality because they haven’t got a trophy under their belt in recent years.

"But during my time at Spurs, we had a great group of players. The players were tight and communicated well all the time. You could see this on the pitch. We were close to winning trophies. We won many games and had very good players. The aim is to get back to this. The first task is putting yourself in a position to regularly challenge for honours. So now it’s important for Spurs to get a group of players who are all capable and hungry to progress in the right direction."

