The following is a statement on behalf of Dotson:

After over 1 year and 2 months of back and forth with broken promises made by the club in multiple occasions, Hassani Dotson has formally requested to be traded from Minnesota United.

Minnesota United have declined to comment.

Dotson and Minnesota had been in discussions about a new contract for some time and now he has formally requested a trade. Sources say Minnesota has been open to trading him prior to this request.

Dotson, 27, was selected No. 31 overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft and immediately became a valuable player in the squad. His importance to the team has remained since his rookie season, making 164 appearances over six seasons. He missed most of 2022 with a torn ACL.

In 2024, Dotson had five goals and four assists in 29 appearances (26 starts). The box-to-box midfielder thrived under Eric Ramsay's new game model.

Minnesota were among the league's most pleasant surprises in MLS last season, beginning the season with an interm head coach before Ramsay took over. It looked from the outside to be a transition season, but the high-octane squad improved as the season went on, especially with several key summer signings, led by Kelvin Yeboah. The club ultimately finished sixth in the Western Conference and beat Real Salt Lake in Round One of the playoffs.