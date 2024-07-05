Highlights UFC fans hope for a future fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, but several factors must align first.

If all goes according to plan, UFC fans will eventually see UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones unify the heavyweight title with the interim champion Tom Aspinall. But, a lot has to happen before that fight can be made. Jones is adamant he fight Stipe Miocic next, so that will have to happen and Jones would have to win. He'd also need to remain active and not retire, as some think he might. On the flip side, Aspinall needs to defeat Curtis Blaydes, who he's fighting at UFC 304 on the 27th of July. If all the MMA math pans out, we'll see Jones vs. Aspinall sometime in 2025, hopefully earlier rather than later.

But even though the fight hasn't been made yet, everyone is already talking about how we see the fight going. UFC fighter Molly McCann is no different. While speaking exclusively with GIVEMESPORT via BestOnlinePokerSites.ltd, McCann revealed how she sees the fight going between the MMA GOAT and her fellow countryman.

Molly McCann is 'Backing' Her Boy Tom Aspinall if he Fights Jon Jones

Jones and Aspinall are expected to fight to unify the heavyweight title.

Though McCann left Aspinall off her Mount Rushmore of UK fighters, she's still pulling for him versus Jones. “I love Tom and I think he's probably the best of us all right now. I think it could be the perfect time for the changing of the guard. However, I don't think he'll get him out there in the first round and I think it'll come down to grappling exchange and we've never really seen Tom defensively grapple much. So I'd be interested to see where the fight went in that way. He's got a good team around him now who were pushing him in places he probably never really been pushed through in the earlier part of his career. I'm always going to back my boy.”

Stipe Miocic Feels Sympathy For Tom Aspinall Waiting for Jon Jones

Miocic says the UFC will do what the UFC wants to do.

As we said earlier, there are a lot of obstacles in the way before Aspinall can get a crack at Jones and one of those things is Jones' fight with Miocic. And the former heavyweight champion has sympathy for Aspinall having to wait to get the fight that's rightfully his.

"I get it. I'd feel the same way but I'm not taking anything away from him," Miocic told CBS Sports. "The UFC can do what they want. It is what it is. There's only one guy I want to fight, it's Jon Jones. But at the same time, the UFC can pick who they want.

He continued, "What am I supposed to do? I'm not holding up the division like everyone says. I don't care. Do what you want and stop crying. I'm not saying he's crying. I'm just saying like fans and stuff like that."

Jones and Stipe are not currently booked for a fight, their UFC 295 bout was canceled after Jones injured his shoulder. That's when Aspinall stepped in on just a few day's notice to fight Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim title.