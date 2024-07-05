Highlights Molly McCann names Michael Bisping as her first pick for UK Mount Rushmore due to being the first English UFC champion.

Leon Edwards is her second pick for winning the UFC title.

Paddy Pimblett is chosen for changing the game with his unique style.

Building a Mount Rushmore of fighters can be done in several ways. Some build the GOATs of MMA, others, the best women in MMA. Some have built a Mount Rushmore of strikers, UFC champions, PRIDE fighters, or weight divisional bests. And Molly McCann has her own list. While speaking exclusively with GIVEMESPORT via BestOnlinePokerSites.ltd, McCann revealed a Mount Rushmore of her own ... UK fighters.

1. Michael Bisping

Record: 30-9-0

“I'd say Michael Bisping first because he was the trailblazer and the reason most of us probably got into MMA," McCann said of the former UFC champion. Bisping was the first fighter from England to win a UFC title when he stepped in on short notice to fight Luke Rockhold at UFC 199. He was a massive underdog going into the fight and knocked Rockhold out in the first round. Bisping would go on to defend his title versus Dan Henderson but lost it when he fought Georges St-Pierre upon his brief return to the cage. Bisping's career was even more impressive when we all learned he'd done it blind in one eye. He now works as one of the UFC's best commentary voices.

2. Leon Edwards

Record: 22-3-1

"I'd say Leon Edwards next because he was the second of our nation to win a belt," McCann said. Edwards won the UFC title in exciting fashion when he knocked out long-standing champion Kamaru Usman with less than one minute remaining in their five-round fight. The knockout earned him the title, a Performance of the Night bonus, and was crowned the Knockout of the Year. In the rematch, he Usman to the scorecards and even with a one-point deduction, still won the fight. He's since defended the title another time, a walloping of Colby Covington in 2023. He'll fight Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 later this month.

3. Paddy Pimblett

Record: 21-3-0

Paddy Pimblett puts three sparring partners to sleep in brutal footage

"I'd say Paddy because he changed the game. He brings a different asset to the game. It's the sh*t talk, but it's not like the McGregor way. It's his way. He's just his own little self," McCann said. Paddy Pimblett on her list is no surprise as the pair seem attached at the hip. The two best friends have even fought on the same card and done joint interviews. Much of Pimblett's success came during his Cage Warriors days where he was a former featherweight champion. He's been compared to Conor McGregor his entire career but has yet to reach UFC gold. Pimblett is undefeated under the UFC banner though his resume has come into question after controversial decision wins and questionable match-making.

4. Joanne Wood (formerly Calderwood)

Record: 17-8

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 22: In this handout image provided by the UFC, Joanne Calderwood of Scotland poses on the scale during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"And I'll give props to Jojo Calderwood, whose now Jojo Wood," McCann said. "She was a pioneer for all of us, all the women who fight now. She was probably one of the reasons why we all chose to fight.”

One of the more surprising picks was now-retired Joanne Wood (formerly Calderwood). The Scottish fighter is a former Muay Thai champion who found marginal success in MMA. She made her UFC debut via The Ultimate Fighter and fought several times but was never able to string together a winning streak of more than two in a row. She does hold wins over the likes of Cortney Casey. Ariane Lipski, Andrea Lee, Jessica Eye and others. She retired after her UFC 299 win versus Maryna Moroz in March 2024.

Tom Aspinall Snubbed From Molly McCann's List of UK Fighters

Some UFC fans might be shocked to see that McCann didn't include interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall on her list, despite his championship status. Aspinall won the title after knocking out Sergey Pavlovich at UFC 295 after taking the fight on just several days' notice. He's had just one loss in the UFC, an injury stoppage to Curtis Blaydes in 2022. He looks to avenge that loss when he takes on Blaydes in a rematch as the co-main event at UFC 304.