The UFC 304 pay-per-view event is still weeks away but has been garnering headlines for months due to the controversial start time. The event, being held in Manchester, England at the Co-op Live will start at 11 pm UK time - which is 6 pm ET in the United States. The main card won't be slated to start until 3 am UK time, or 10 pm ET. This has caused a bit of an uproar among the fans who will be in attendance over the inconvenient time. But it's not just the fans who will be affected by the start time. Several of the fighters have spoken out about it, good and bad.

One of those fighters is Molly McCann, who takes on Bruna Brasil on the preliminary card. Her fight will likely start somewhere between 2 and 3 am UK time. GIVEMESPORT spoke exclusively to Molly McCann via BestOnlinePokerSites.ltd about the event and its controversial start time.

Molly McCann Feels 'Obliged to Fight' No Matter the Start Time

Molly McCann isn't thrilled about the UFC 304 start time but will fight anyway.

“We're paid to fight. So on what day, at whatever time is when I'm obliged to fight and that's what I'm going to do. It's not ideal is it?" she said. "It's like you're putting something on for the English fans, but it's for the rest of the world. But it is what it is, mate. We're getting paid good money to go out and fight, so that's what we're going to do. But in Abu Dhabi on Fight Island it was like 12 hours time difference from Las Vegas and we had to split our sleep into two different days. I didn't really like it, didn't get on with it and it didn't feel nice."

McCann referenced her fight with Taila Santos at UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs. Ige on the 16th of July, 2020. That fight took place at the height of COVID when fight locations were few and far between and fighters took what they could get in order to fight. McCann lost that fight via a unanimous decision. She says she learned things from that fight and it's start time that she will carry with her into UFC 304.

"I didn't get the job done that week, but I've learned and I know what to do the next time," she said. "But in terms of preparation, mine will change about two weeks out. I'm not fighting like the other boys on the main card. I will probably be on the prelim, so it's not as significant an adjustment for me. Probably just me training at seven o'clock at night and at one in the morning the few weeks before and then fight week I’ll just be training at the time that I'm fighting.”

Leon Edwards Reveals Reason For Wonky UFC 304 Start Time

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards revealed the reason behind the early start time when he appeared on an episode of The MMA Hour and it makes a lot of sense. "I don't know. I think they said the pay-per-view was already booked for Utah, right? And then they - so the slot was already booked in so when they changed it to Manchester, they couldn't change also the time with the TV station and that's the reason why it's staying [at] that time, I think, so yeah." Edwards is the main event opposite Belal Muhammad who he fights in defense of his UFC title.