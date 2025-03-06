Newcastle United are optimistic of being able to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this summer even if they get promoted, GIVEMESPORT sources have been told.

The Magpies were interested in the young shot-stopper last summer but saw a £15m bid rejected and eventually signed Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest instead, with Nick Pope retaining his number one status.

Trafford has gone on to have an 'incredible' season in the Championship, conceding just ten league goals all season so far as Scott Parker's team push for an immediate return to the top-flight. Those performances have seen Newcastle maintain their interest, but they will now be forced to pay more than they would have had to last summer.

Sources: Burnley Want Around £30m for Trafford

Trafford is open to the move

Newcastle's bid last season was worth £15m but Burnley wanted around £20m to let him depart following their relegation. However, GIVEMESPORT sources have now been informed that their asking price has risen to around £30m including add-ons.

There have been some suggestions that the Magpies have already agreed personal terms with the former Manchester City academy graduate, however, sources have downplayed that. Trafford is aware of the interest from Newcastle though, and would be open to the move.

Newcastle's transfer business last summer was greatly hindered by PSR rules, but the club are now in a much stronger financial position after declaring reduced losses for the last financial year - meaning they are expected to bring signings in this summer.

But GIVEMESPORT sources are informed that Trafford would not be interested in moving elsewhere to be the out-and-out number two goalkeeper meaning he would need a guarantee of regular minutes.

Manchester United have also shown an interest in the 22-year-old, while Tottenham Hotspur looked at a deal in January while Guglielmo Vicario was injured before eventually opting to bring in Antonin Kinsky instead.

Sources: Pope Could Leave if Trafford Joins

Newcastle want to have both in their squad

Newcastle currently have an abundance of goalkeeper options with Pope and Odysseas also joined by John Ruddy and Martin Dubravka in their squad currently.

However, the current plan would be for Trafford to compete with Pope for the number one jersey with Trafford viewed as the long-term successor and number one. Dubravka recently signed a new one-year deal to extend his stay until 2026 after he was convinced to reject a bid from Saudi Arabia.

But that deal was just viewed as a way to reward the veteran and he could be allowed to move in the summer with Saudi interest still remaining. Newcastle would prefer to keep him, however, sources believe if he were to ask to leave then the club would respect his wishes.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Nick Pope has made 69 appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle, keeping 22 clean sheets.

Trafford would likely want a guarantee of certain minutes to join, and for that reason it isn't ruled out that Pope could look to move elsewhere as he looks to stake a claim for a place in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad for 2026. Newcastle view securing European football as a key way of keeping both goalkeeper.

However, Pope may seek short-term assurances with England in mind, and that could influence his decision-making this summer. It is possible he asks to leave if Trafford comes in, even though Newcastle wish him to stay.

GIVEMESPORT sources are told that both Pope and Trafford have spoken directly to Thomas Tuchel in the last weeks about their national team ambitions.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore and Premier League - correct as of 06/03/2025.