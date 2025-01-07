Martin Dubravka is on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Shabab from Newcastle United, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The goalkeeper has been a regular between the sticks in recent weeks with Nick Pope out injured, and the Magpies have seen their form improve drastically with five consecutive wins including four clean sheets in that run including a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur and a 2-0 win over Manchester United on the road.

But Dubravka's future has been a major talking point in recent times as he is now in the final six months of his contract with the club, and an exit looks set to take place after the 35-year-old came to a verbal agreement with the Saudi club.

Sources: Dubravka Set for Newcastle Exit

Carabao Cup semi-final could be his final game

While the Slovakia stopper, who Eddie Howe has previously described as "brilliant", could feature for the Magpies in their Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal on Tuesday night, it may well be his last game for the club.

GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that a verbal agreement is in place between Dubravka and Al-Shabab and while nothing is signed currently, it's expected that a deal will be formalised soon. GMS exclusively revealed in December that he had been earmarked as a target for the club following the arrival of Fatih Terim as manager.

Newcastle could look to try and change the veteran's mind, with Howe rating him highly and Pope still not close to a return to action, but they know that the player is out of contract at the end of the season anyway and is free to speak to other clubs as of last week.

Martin Dubravka 2024/25 stats (all comps) Games 7 Goals conceded 2 Clean sheets 5

In fact, Saudi sources have told GIVEMESPORT that a a deal is '99% complete' at this stage.

Newcastle signed Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest in a £20m deal in the summer while John Ruddy is also on the books at St James' Park as an option should the club need emergency cover.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford is someone that Howe has identified as a potential long-term target for the position, but a summer move is seen as more viable.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 07/01/2025.