Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi could still find his way to Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with the Magpies being earmarked as 'huge competition' for his signature, despite various clubs across the Premier League and Europe being interested in the breakthrough defending maverick.

Guehi has been at Palace since 2021, and he's shone for the Eagles in that time - dragging the club to two FA Cup semi-finals, captaining the side and finding his way into the England setup. At the age of just 24, he's had a superb rise and it's prompted interest from elsewhere, with sources revealing that Newcastle remain interested in pursuing the defender after missing out last summer.

Sources: Newcastle Are 'Chelsea's Biggest Competitors' for Guehi

The Palace defender is likely to leave this summer

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Newcastle have been earmarked as Chelsea's biggest competition for Guehi in the summer - having missed out on the England centre-back following EURO 2024 in the summer.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =4th Goals 3 =3rd Clearances Per Game 4.6 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.8 8th Interceptions Per Game 0.8 =7th Match rating 6.91 5th

Newcastle's interest in Guehi is no big secret, having been interested in the Eagles star last summer - and reports had suggested that the Magpies had made four bids for the Three Lions star, although it came to no avail as their ~£70million bids were all turned down by Selhurst Park bosses for the 'superstar' talent.

As a result, he's remained in south London for the rest of the campaign, and with Palace on another late-season crusade under Oliver Glasner after progressing to the FA Cup semi-finals, Guehi has once again been an integral part of their side.

Eddie Howe is looking for a new centre-back this summer, especially with Lloyd Kelly leaving for Juventus in the January transfer window - and Guehi could come back onto their shortlist again, with the Magpies set to rival Chelsea for his signature.

Sources at Chelsea believe they are likely to sign Guehi in the summer, with the star having grown up in their Cobham academy - and there is a confidence that he would make the switch across the capital to his former employers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi has 23 caps for England's senior squad.

But Newcastle could also offer him a starting place, and with the Magpies battling Chelsea for a place in the Champions League, the run-in could be vital to deciding his future.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-04-25.

