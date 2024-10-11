Newcastle United could return for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in an upcoming transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed, with Eddie Howe said to be a huge admirer of the player and eager to land him after failing to do so in the summer.

The Magpies attempted to sign Guehi in August, but were ultimately priced out of a move, as Palace demanded in excess of £60 million for the England international.

However, sources close to Newcastle have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that the club would be willing to bid for him again, and there's belief within the north-east outfit that they may be able to acquire the 24-year-old, who is also a target for Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, at a slightly cheaper price this time around.

Sources: Newcastle Could Make New Effort to Sign Guehi

They'll face significant competition

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Newcastle are likely to make a new offer for Guehi, and may even test Palace's resolve in January, if the player seems open to leaving halfway through the season.

The Chelsea academy graduate's future at Selhurst Park is extremely uncertain, and the South London club accept that they may have to cash in on him soon, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Guehi - described as "outstanding" by England teammate Ezri Konsa - is keeping his counsel on the situation, and is very focused on performing to his highest possible level at Palace, refusing to let speculation impact his form. While previous reports have indicated that he would be open to a switch away from the Eagles, he will not let this become a distraction and certainly won't cause drama in order to force through a move.

Guehi's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Pass Accuracy 86.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.98 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 4 Tackles Per 90 1.24 Interceptions Per 90 0.8 Clearances Per 90 3.96 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.29

Newcastle are wary that a deal may be difficult to pull off, due to the added competition this time around. Largely because of Palace's excessive asking price in the summer the Tynesiders were the only suitors seriously intent on signing Guehi in the summer, but with his contract close to expiring, next summer several other clubs are expected to join the race.

Chelsea are keen to re-sign one of their own, Liverpool are on the hunt for central defensive reinforcements and have identified Guehi as an option, while City also want to strengthen at the heart of their defence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi is one of only two Crystal Palace players to play every available Premier League minute this season, alongside goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Howe is at the heart of Newcastle's Guehi aspirations, although the manager's potential route to the vacant England job could impact any potential deal from materialising.

Newcastle Would Benefit Massively from Guehi Addition

The Magpies need a centre-back

Guehi's departure would be hugely detrimental to Palace, as he continues to deliver impressive performances for Oliver Glasner's side, and has worn the armband for the Austrian's team on several occasions.

However, to Newcastle, the addition could be a monumental piece of business that would drastically improve their team. Howe is currently operating with the likes of Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn at the heart of his defence, and thus needs another player who can help provide extra cover and competition for the aforementioned trio.

Botman's continual injury issues mean the former Bournemouth manager has to utilise an ageing Burn centrally, and this hindered the Toon last campaign. Guehi's arrival would lessen the burden on the Dutchman and Schar, and would generally improve Newcastle's tepid defensive record.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 11/10/2024