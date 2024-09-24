Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell still have trust issues to work on, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with the latter being backed by the club's owners amid his fresh start to life on Tyneside.

Mitchell joined Newcastle after Dan Ashworth departed his role as sporting director to join Manchester United earlier in the summer, but his only signing was youngster William Osula from Sheffield United, with the Magpies having had a quiet summer as a result of restrictions regarding FFP regulations. Their spending will likely increase in coming windows with more freedom to operate, though sources have stated that Howe is doing his best to keep a lid on poor relations between himself and their new transfer guru.

Howe 'Unhappy' With Newcastle Transfer Dealings

The manager wasn't given as much money to spend as in recent years

Reports emerged that Howe was unhappy with the club's summer transfer business, with the Magpies having to meet the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Regulations by selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson before the end of June.

Eddie Howe's Premier League statistics - Newcastle United, by season Season Games Wins Draws Losses League Position 2021-22 27 13 5 9 11th (19th when appointed) 2022-23 38 19 14 5 4th 2023-24 38 18 6 14 7th 2024-25 5 3 1 1 6th

Fresh reports on Tuesday suggested there has now been a meeting between the duo to try and 'clear the air'.

Sources: Howe And Mitchell Friction Continues

The duo haven't seen eye-to-eye

GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that despite the transfer window ending, there is still some friction at St James' Park.

The Magpies have aimed to calm the situation down despite the window coming to a close almost a month ago, but it is understood one of the areas of concern to Howe is to understand any plans around key personnel, including Andy Howe and Steve Nickson, and ensuring they remain as important members of staff.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Howe has managed Newcastle United in 131 games, winning 63 of those.

Mitchell continues to be backed by the Saudi PIF after coming into the recruitment role for Ashworth earlier in the summer, and he has plans to modernise the club via his own methods, with changes in mind from the former Monaco transfer guru.

It's currently difficult to see how the present situation will be resolved if it remains in its current state, with Howe thought to be agitated over the situation, though he is trying to keep a lid on it as he aims to guide his side to European football after narrowly missing out last season despite a top-seven finish.

Howe Could Potentially Leave For Pastures New

With links to the England job, despite interim manager Lee Carsley winning both of his games in charge, that could also be a key factor in Howe's future. The former Bournemouth manager has long been linked with the Three Lions role even when he was in charge of the Cherries, and Gareth Southgate's exit could push him further out of the St. James' door and into the role at St. George's Park - especially if tensions continue.

His Newcastle side have been superb under his guidance, recording a Champions League finish for the first time in over 20 years and making the final of the League Cup in 2023 - their first domestic cup final this century - and so Howe is well received by fans. But if he cannot continue in the role, the Magpies would be forced to look for a more established manager, having consolidated themselves as a top-half Premier League side in the past three years.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-09-24.