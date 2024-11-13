Newcastle United’s forward line would face a transformative shift in 2025 if they are forced to contemplate life without Alexander Isak, but sources insist they have not given up hope of him staying.

The 25-year-old made a slow start to the season but has recaptured his goalscoring form to find the net in each of his last three Premier League matches.

He was expected to pen a new deal in the early stages of the campaign, to lift his salary and tie him to the club longer-term. There was also an expectation that he would have a Bruno Guimaraes-style release clause inserted into his agreement, but he has not signed on the dotted line at St James' Park at this stage.

Isak Impasse Fuels Speculation Over Future

Negotiations over fresh terms failing to gain momentum

Isak has been the focal point of Eddie Howe’s attack since signing in 2022, boosting Newcastle's resurgence in the Premier League as their ambitions in the game hit new heights.

He has been waiting for contract renewal talks, but negotiations have failed to gain momentum and the impasse has fuelled speculation that he will consider a future elsewhere.

Isak currently earns around £150,000-a-week and would collect more than that if any of his suitors - Arsenal, Chelsea or even Barcelona - make an official proposal.

Word from sources close to the Isak camp is that there is frustration at the situation, but indications from the Newcastle end of things are that they are in no rush to secure a new deal. Insiders also told GMS there is every chance they would look to secure him on new terms towards the end of the season.

Whether that suits Isak remains to be seen though, as Newcastle risk the chance of his head being turned by Champions League-level clubs.

The Magpies have been looking towards signing a right-sided forward over the course of this year but are also now in the early stages of contemplating how they would deal with an Isak exit.

Osimhen Among Possible Isak Replacements

Calvert-Lewin and Gyokeres may also emerge as top targets

It is not a situation they want to consider, but there is a need for forward planning to protect their progress. At the moment, three names in the frame that could emerge as top contenders are Victor Osimhen, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Viktor Gyokeres.

Each player offers distinct qualities that could benefit Newcastle in different ways, though they come with their own considerations.

Osimhen is the high-profile choice and would cause the most excitement. The Nigerian forward, currently plying his trade with Galatasaray on loan, has made a name for himself as one of the game’s most prolific strikers thanks to his speed, agility and clinical finishing.

There is an expectation that he will demand a big move in the new year, and the terms that would be needed to sign him would be extremely high. But Newcastle’s owners have lofty ambitions and have dreams of signing a player on his level if it becomes plausible.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has been averaging a goal every 67 minutes in the Turkish Super Lig this season

In contrast, Calvert-Lewin offers a more economical solution. The Everton striker has long been on their radar, with the Magpies exploring his potential signing last summer. He has experience in the Premier League, a proven track record when fit, and a strong presence that could complement Howe's playing style.

Recent seasons have been marred by injuries, but he has managed to stay fit this term. Calvert-Lewin’s availability is looking good right now, with his contract set to expire in the summer and no new deal yet agreed.

Gyokeres is a player Newcastle have been watching for over a year - and they probably wish they had gone ahead and signed him. The Sweden international, who currently plays for Sporting, has drawn attention for his strong performances and recently scored a Champions League hat-trick against Manchester City.

The former Coventry City marksman would bring a blend of physicality and technical ability, potentially making him an ideal fit for the Premier League’s demands. However, Newcastle may have missed their chance as his stock rises and top European sides across Europe begin to chase him. He would also come with a hefty price-tag and wage expectations.

Isak Could Seek Move if Magpies Miss Out on Champions League

Frontman desperate to compete in Europe's elite competition

Other potential options are being scouted too, but each of those strikers presents a different path forward for Newcastle. Before considering them, the Magpies must decide their stance on Isak.

He is contracted to the club until 2028, but sources have already indicated to GMS this season that even if he signed a new deal, he would be willing to leave the club if they did not qualify for the Champions League.

That is another reason for Newcastle to look at alternative options, even though such a feat looks possible for Newcastle right now, as they are only a point away from the top four. The competition will be fierce though, with a host of clubs also holding the same ambition for this term.

Newcastle are playing a risky game by dragging out the Isak situation but, in the meantime, contingency plans will begin to be put in place to make sure they are prepared for any scenario.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 13/11/2024