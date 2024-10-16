Marc Guehi was the subject of four rejected bids from Newcastle United earlier in the summer, as his dream move to St. James' Park was denied by Crystal Palace - who stood firm in his valuation. However, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Thomas Tuchel's appointment as England manager could push him further to a move to Tyneside with Eddie Howe remaining in the role and continuing his pursuit of the defender.

Guehi shot to prominence over the summer as England's starting centre-back alongside John Stones, with the Ivory Coast-born hero impressing and even registering an assist for Jude Bellingham's late overhead-kick equaliser against Slovakia. That drew Newcastle's interest, and despite a failed move, he could be closer to a Magpies move.

Sources: Tuchel Appointment Could Enhance Guehi Move

The defender remains one of Eddie Howe's top targets

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Tuchel's appointment as England boss is great news for Newcastle in their bid to sign Guehi - with Howe's possibility of leaving for a 'bigger job' now gone with the German being appointed to the Wembley helm.

The Magpies have been having issues at boardroom level between Howe and director of football Paul Mitchell, but with the manager set to stay at Newcastle, it should help them in their push to sign the former Chelsea centre-back, with Howe clearly keen on the Three Lions star.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 12th Assists 1 =10th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 7th Tackles Per Game 1.1 =14th Clearances Per Game 3.5 3rd Match rating 6.55 13th

Howe is a huge admirer, and if Guehi is open to the move in January, he will want a clear image of the Magpies project and where it plans to head in the coming years. That would have been much more difficult to process if Newcastle were having to deal with a change in management, and potentially a change of transfer targets.

But Howe remains focused entirely on the Newcastle job, and they will revisit Guehi's situation after having four bids rejected for him over the summer months. There is also a strong feeling that Alexander Isak will sign a new contract on Tyneside, despite the club wanting that to have been signed off at this stage - though there is plenty of time left for the Swede to sign on the dotted line.

Guehi Could Be The Next Part of Project Puzzle

Guehi has had a strong start to the season despite Palace not winning a single game, scoring once in a defeat against Everton and captaining the club in every game as an ever-present.

His talents are way beyond a Premier League relegation battle, and with Newcastle needing youth added to their defence given that ageing duo Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are out of contract at the end of the season, he would be the perfect signing in terms of age and quality in terms of the Newcastle project.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi has 20 caps for England but he has yet to score for the nation.

Genuine stars such as Isak, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali are more than good enough to bridge the gap between third and fifth, whilst youngsters signed including Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall are strong steps for the future.

Financial Fair Play woes are also now out of the way, and so Guehi will be within Newcastle's price bracket either in the winter or summer months - and it is up to the club if they want the England international on Tyneside.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-10-24.