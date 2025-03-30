Newcastle United could take an interest in Liverpool stars Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott ahead of the upcoming transfer window, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - with the Magpies potentially seeing the duo included as part of a swap bid that would see Arne Slot look to take Alexander Isak to Anfield from St. James' Park.

Eddie Howe is already set to see long-serving star Callum Wilson leave in the summer transfer window, with the former Bournemouth star's contract set to run out at the end of June - and that has handed the Magpies the need to bring in a new frontman to rival the Swede and offer competition for minutes. But with Liverpool's interest in Isak, they may need a striker to come the other way to ease the blow and that has seen Jota and Elliott touted to move.

Jones: Newcastle Could be Interested in Jota and Elliott

The Reds duo have struggled for first-team starts this season

Jones exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle have already ruled out doing business with Liverpool in the summer if Anfield chiefs look to ramp up a potential move for Isak in the summer - particularly if they offer to send Darwin Nunez in the opposite direction.

Diogo Jota's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 14th Goals 5 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =10th Shots Per Game 1.9 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.6 6th Match rating 6.73 11th

The Merseyside outfit, who currently stand as the champions elect in the Premier League, are still aiming to raid the Magpies for their star man, who has 19 top-flight goals already this season. But Howe's side will reject any notion of Nunez joining them if Liverpool look to push him in their direction as part of the bid that would see Isak swap the River Tyne for the River Mersey - and they could take interest in Jota and Elliott as a result.

There does remain a serious possibility that an offer will be made for Isak, and that could see £180,000-per-week Jota and Elliot offered to the club instead. Howe is keen on the duo, and they could be of interest to the Magpies' gaffer if Liverpool do venture down the swap-deal route, but Newcastle chiefs have remained 'steadfast' in their intentions to hold onto Isak with aspirations of qualifying for the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diogo Jota has scored 14 goals in 47 caps for Portugal.

Jota and Elliott are among the names in Liverpool's attacking lineup that could appeal to Newcastle if discussions continue in the coming months, but that would only come if Newcastle ease up on their desire to hold onto Isak, who has been by far and away their most important attacker for some years.

