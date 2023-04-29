The new Head of the NFL Academy Lamonte Winston has spoken exclusively to GiveMeSport about how he took on the role and what his first impressions have been so far.

The NFL Academy is something that has arguably been a long time coming for the league, a chance for young men to hone their skills under the eyes of the league rather than through high school athletics, and the United Kingdom has proved to be an incredible testing ground.

Set up in 2019, the Academy has already seen a number of their athletes make the move to Division 1 of NCAA football, with players receiving full scholarships to universities such as Troy, Arkansas State and Vanderbilt, whilst this year’s class of graduates sees the likes of Peter Clarke head to Temple and Kofi Taylor-Barrocks head to Colorado to learn under the guise of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

But they aren’t just satisfied with what they have, they want to take it to the next level and to do so they appointed Lamonte Winston to head up the operation a man with 37 years experience in the NFL, having held prominent roles with the Kansas City Chiefs as Executive Director of Player Development, and formerly the Las Vegas Raiders as Director of Player Engagement.

In the first of a two-part series of interviews, we spoke to Winston about how he got the role and what his first impressions have been since being appointed at the beginning of April:

GiveMeSport: So Lamont, pleased to meet you. So I suppose we might as well just get into this. How exactly did this job offer come about?

Lamonte Winston: Well, I got an email from Tracy Perlman from the NFL league office [Senior Vice President of Football Communications and Marketing] about this opportunity and their desire to have someone in this role that kind of had a background in player engagement and player development. Then I met Tom Kiley [Senior Director of Finance & Strategy, International], and the ball started rolling. It was a long process, actually, kind of almost a year in between when I first heard about it until now. And so that just shows you how much attention they paid to really trying to find the right fit for this opportunity.

GMS: What attracted you to the role, obviously they approached you, but a man of your experience could pretty much take a lot of jobs in the NFL, but what attracted you to this specific role taking over the NFL Academy?

LW: Well, two things. One, which is paramount for me, is an opportunity to inspire, and help elevate the lives of young people. I've done it at all levels. So to be able to do it as this at a high school level again, because this is where I started, as a high school coach, was exciting.

The other thing was the academy model, a football-specific academy, where it's strictly education and their classes, getting them NCAA ready, and then football development. So that really was attractive to me.

GMS: What sets the NFL Academy apart in that sense, you spoke there about it being football specific, is that part of the reason why you wanted to come? Because, in high school in America, there's a lot of academic pressure, but here it is pretty much football first. Was that part of the reason why you wanted to come?

LW: You know, I don't know if I would say football first. What I would say is, there are two main goals and focuses. That's academic first, because without the academics, your football is not going to go very far.

But then when you get to the football part, you have time to really work and develop the players. And so since we get players, student-athletes from all over the world, you have time to actually invest in them to help them learn the game, at a fast pace, and at the same time, compete.

GMS: Have there been any shocks? Obviously you're used to the American culture, has it surprised you how the British, as well as the global influence as well in the NFL Academy, just how far ahead or how far along the line somewhere like the NFL Academy is, even though it is still young?

LW: Oh absolutely, I think one of the fundamental differences is in European sport, everything's an academy model. So you can take young people at a young age, walk them through your whole programme through the ages of 14/15/16. And they focus really on sport, academics is there, but it's not the main focus. And so that part has been kind of interesting to me.

Now we get time, and you're living on campus. And so at 15 or 16 years old when we get them, they are high school kids living on a college campus. That's unique, on different levels, you’ve got 16-year-olds living amongst would-be college seniors, that’s the difference.

And so there are some unique things, but I do think probably the one that really stands out, are the facilities at the university and college they [Loughborough University] provided us, along with the other sports, just world-class facilities. And for that part of it, totally different from any high school level programme in the United States.

GMS: The NFL Academy is still very young, but has already seen a lot of success, a lot of players getting offers to division one colleges in the US. Is it a case of building on what has already been there before? Or when you are now that you've taken over, are you going to try and put your own footprint on it?

LW: Well, I think is a little bit of both. The foundation is absolutely solid, they've done a lot of great things. We're going to take those things, those successes, and try to build on it. There may be some tweaks here and there, but this is all about taking it to the next level and that's what we're aiming to do.

One of the things that I first spoke to the team about was expecting change, embracing change and then thriving in change. And so that's the impetus of where we're going to make this an elite operation.

GMS: Thriving in change. I think that seems like something you could pretty much put in the locker room. I quite like that.

Images provided by both We Are The Playbook and the NFL Academy on Twitter