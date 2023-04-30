The new Head of the NFL Academy Lamonte Winston has spoken exclusively to GiveMeSport about how he took on the role and what his first impressions have been so far.

The NFL Academy is something that has arguably been a long time coming for the league, a chance for young men to hone their skills under the eyes of the league rather than through high school athletics, and the United Kingdom has proved to be an incredible testing ground.

Set up in 2019, the Academy has already seen a number of their athletes make the move to Division 1 of NCAA football, with players receiving full scholarships to universities such as Troy, Arkansas State and Vanderbilt, whilst this year’s class of graduates sees the likes of Peter Clarke head to Temple and Kofi Taylor-Barrocks head to Colorado to learn under the guise of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

But they aren’t just satisfied with what they have, they want to take it to the next level and to do so they appointed Lamonte Winston to head up the operation a man with 37 years experience in the NFL, having held prominent roles with the Kansas City Chiefs as Executive Director of Player Development, and formerly the Las Vegas Raiders as Director of Player Engagement.

In the second of a two-part series of interviews, we spoke to Winston about what his plans are for the Academy and what success would look like in his eyes:

GiveMeSport: You’ve met the players and you've had the chance to get to know them, are there any players that have caught your eye in the time you've been in this role so far? Or are you still very much in the early stages?

Lamonte Winston: I've addressed them as a group, got a chance to watch their last game against Düsseldorf, getting a chance to watch him this weekend versus RIG (Swedish National Football Academy). But I've just kind of been getting to know guys. The football part of them will come, but aside just from the players, the staff and people with the university I'm just trying to just kind of come in, listen, learn and observe. That's kind of my approach.

I did see a couple of our guys and we have some guys that can play, so It's been good. We will get into the real evaluation of after this last game, but I’m just trying to learn the environment.

GMS: So what does “success” look like for you in five years' time say? Not that I’m predicting how long you want to be in this or anything but five years from now, what do you want to see as as the success model for the NFL Academy?

LW: Two things. One, because there are two pathways, I would like to know that in five years, our young men have been able to go on to college, and get a fantastic education, and have the opportunity to continue to play football, whether that's at Division One, Division 1AA, FCS Football, Division Two, some of our young men are still in development, and they'll be going to junior college, and the NAIA.

So I want to see young men continue to play this game so we can grow this game, not only in the United States, but worldwide.

GMS: You mentioned worldwide, so I’ll skip to the last question, as you’ve sort of jumped the gun on me here. Do you think that the NFL Academy model can work elsewhere around the world? We've seen academies like Osi Umenyiora’s Uprise Academy in Africa, but an NFL Academy with the shield attached to it, could you see something like this happening in Australia or South America, maybe one on mainland Europe? Do you think it's possible for an NFL Academy to work worldwide? Or do you think this is a one-and-done situation?

LW: I don't know if it's a one-and-done. To answer your question, yes, it can be done. I think the NFL Academy that we have right now, we have to get this model right, on every front. And then we can look at expansion into other areas. But those are conversations that are for people who are a lot bigger than me.

But you know, in terms of getting it right, that's on us. And so we have to make sure that if the model is right, it can be replicated in other parts of the world.

GMS: Final question for me, the NFL Draft takes place this weekend, going back to the thing of success, I know you've stressed about education, but as you say, there is a football side of this as well. Do you envision a day when an NFL Academy graduate goes in the first round of the draft?

LW: Absolutely. Absolutely. That is going to happen. And I think it'll happen more than once, that will not be a one-and-done. What Osi is doing with his pathway programme, and the success we've had with guys from that programme and the academy that are already playing in the league, it's just a matter of time.

The more we can expose, the more we can grow, the more we can grow at the grassroots level here in our communities, here in the UK, the better those chances of that happening in the future.