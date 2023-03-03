Ollie Bearman takes part in Formula 2 for the first time this season after making the step up from Formula 3.

The British driver competes drives for Prema this campaign, as he did in F3 in 2022, and will be looking to try and emulate the likes of Oscar Piastri, Mick Schumacher, George Russell and Charles Leclerc from recent years by winning the championship and progressing to Formula 1.

Of course, that is easier said than done and it would take some effort to win the title in his rookie campaign but there is no doubting he's a driver that is on an impressive upward trajectory and that has bundles of talent.

Things all begin for him in earnest this weekend, then, so ahead of the start of the new F2 season we spoke to Ollie in Bahrain to get his thoughts before the racing begins:

First of all Ollie, how have you been preparing for the new campaign and the step up that F2 is from F3?

"It's been a long winter break. Considering my last race was almost six months ago in September, it's been my longest one yet, I would say.

"Of course, I knew fairly quickly that I would be doing the Abu Dhabi test and then from there I've been training physically to prepare for F2. It's a decent step on the physical side but then also on the simulator. It's been quite a busy off-season, and it went by quite fast.

"It's a challenge mainly for the neck because now we have carbon brakes so the stopping potential is much higher. I was training my neck a lot more and then the steering is slightly heavier, but it's not a massive step. I just continued with my routine on the physical side but just increased things a bit more."

How much can the sim help you prepare for the new season?

"Yeah, the sim can only help you so much. It's mostly for braking references and physical references on track that you kind of look for. On that side it's really good but it doesn't actually help you with the feeling of the car, because they're only as advanced as they can be. On one side, it's been helpful to be in the sim getting used to the braking points and how to drive the car but on the other side, it's nothing like the real thing."

Which areas did you think you were strong in and where do you feel you could have had improvements in 2022?

"I was quite happy with my progression. I think if we look at where we started the year versus where we finished, I felt like I was always making a step. I felt like, especially in the second half of the year, I was quite level-headed, and not really making any silly mistakes, so that's something I'm trying to bring forward into F2.

"On the things that I wasn't so happy with, it was mainly towards the start of the season and things in my control. I threw away points, made silly mistakes, had contacts and stuff like that. Just the usual kind of rookie stuff that you want to minimise.

"It's not easy, especially in an F3 and F2 car, with the tyres we have. At one stage, you kind of have to accept that there's only so much you can do with the grip that you have at any stage in the race, which is not the case in lower categories where you can fight the entire race. At the start of the year, I was still trying to fight when I didn't quite have the grip and I couldn't go on the inside of the guy or I couldn't defend my position, because I would crash into him. So it was a kind of learning curve, as expected, but I think I managed quite well at the end of the year."

You're with Prema again this season, how big of an advantage is it to stay in the same set-up for the step up?

"Yeah, I mean, the continuity is really important. Very similar personnel and the structure of the team is also very similar which is good - it makes the step seem a bit less big than it is. I know these guys work very professionally and were working hard over the winter so that gives me confidence.

Do you have any goals or expectations before the start to the new campaign?

"I think from my side I have similar goals to F3 but I don't really have similar expectations to this time last year because you don't really know where you stand, even in testing, [until the first race.] I just want to keep improving, not make the same mistake twice, which is really important to having a good championship, and just keep working and keep building and hopefully at some point things will click.

You're now just one step away from F1, does the dream feel like it's almost tangible now?

"Every year you step up, you get a bit closer to the top and it becomes less and less out of this world. It's possible but you have stay grounded. On paper, it's a small step [to F1] but I think it's the biggest step. It doesn't really affect my approach or my preparation, I'm really focused on doing my best and if I do my best, hopefully the rest will come."

There are a lot of F3 graduates on the F2 grid this year that have come through with you, does that make the settling in process any easier?

"Half the grid is comprised of F3 graduates from last year, then the other half is second year or third year F2 drivers - there are a lot of experienced guys on the grid, which is really good for my learning process. It will be nice to race against my F3 graduates as well. I will have already raced half of the grid so that's quite nice and a bit of a smaller difference, let's say, then what could have been so it definitely helps me because I kind of know most of these guys and how they operate."

Finally Ollie, where are you looking forward to racing most in F2 in 2023?

"My first street track is coming up in Jeddah. That's going to be really cool. Of course, Monaco as well is pretty iconic and I haven't had the chance to race there yet so I'm really looking forward to that.

"Melbourne will be amazing, it will be the first time I've been to Australia. I'm looking forward to that as well not just for the track, but also the culture. And then Silverstone is one of my favourite tracks too."