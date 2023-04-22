Pascal Wehrlein has assessed his championship chances in Formula E, ahead of a double header home weekend in Berlin.

The German has led the FE standings for much of the campaign, and is currently the man to catch as we edge towards the halfway point in the season.

That said, GIVEMESPORT asked him ahead of the weekend's activities in the German capital whether he'd thought much about winning the championship, but he was quick to play down expectations:

"It's too early to say right now, but we are in the best position possible. There's a small gap but we know that there are 10 races to go. After six races, we know that we are looking strong and we have a good package. And overall, our ambition is obviously to win and to fight for the championship opportunity."

Behind him, the likes of Jake Dennis, Nick Cassidy, Jean-Eric Vergne, and Antonio Felix Da Costa are all trying to close the gap. For Wehrlein, though, trying to pick a main rival for this year's title is currently a hard task:

"Looking at the first couple of races, I would have said it's [Jake] Dennis [as our nearest rival.] But looking now at the last three, four races, others seem to have caught up a lot such as Jaguar and Envision so I expect a fight with a couple of teams and drivers."

One thing that's been positive for Wehrlein, meanwhile, is his ability to always finish higher than where he starts on the grid - showing off the Porsche's great race pace.

In every race he has finished this year, he has ended in a better position than where he was when he started the race, suggesting it's quali where the team need to try and pick up performance:

"Definitely qualifying sometimes is our weaker area," Wehrlein admits. "I feel like we are we're missing a little bit of time overall but then, when it comes to the races, we always seem to strategies are very efficient. So yeah, it's a very good race car."

Certainly, if Porsche can find a way of getting their qualifying to match their race showing this campaign, Wehrlein is going to be very hard to catch over the remainder of the 2023 season.

Watch the 2023 SABIC Berlin E-Prix live on terrestrial television on Channel 4 at 14:00 BST on Saturday 22 April and Sunday 23 April.