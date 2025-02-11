COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. — Flashing his trademark big smile, Patrick Agyemang was in a good mood as the preseason continues and Charlotte FC ’s MLS Opening Day draws closer.

Why wouldn’t he be? It’s a great time to be Agyemang. The dynamic striker got his first call up to the United States Soccer National Team in January and grasped that opportunity with both hands, scoring in both friendlies and performing really well for head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Agyemang returned to preseason with Charlotte as the unquestioned starting center forward, with sources indicating there are no plans to use their vacant designated player spot to bring in another striker. From the front office through the coaching staff, Charlotte FC believes in Agyemang.

“January was a month to remember for me,” Agyemang told GIVEMESPORT. “Right now, it’s building off that confidence. I feel good, I feel confident. For me, it’s just focusing on the things I need to work on and be a force up top.”

Confidence is flowing, just as it should be. The 24-year-old developed from D-III collegiate soccer all the way to the national team in a few years.

“Every player’s desire is for a coach to tell you that we want you as our No. 9,” Agyemang said. “When you hear that, for me, it’s like alright, cool. It’s my time to show what I can do.”

Agyemang had 10 goals and five assists in 31 matches (1,838 minutes) last season. It was a breakout for the hugely talented forward, but it’s just another step on an upward trajectory.

“You’ve seen glimpses with the national team, but there’s more to my game that hasn’t been seen yet. As the season goes, it’ll show. With my confidence, how I know I can play — there’s more to come.”

Busy Offseason in Charlotte

Another reason for optimism is a revamped Charlotte attack.

The club went out and signed star winger Wilfried Zaha from Galatasaray . The Ivory Coast international has expectations to be one of the league’s best players. Fellow DP winger Liel Abada gets a full preseason after joining during the 2024 season, while Spanish attacker Pep Biel is back on loan.

“It’s exciting,” Agyemang said. “You like to see players who like to go at defenders, Zaha is one of those players. He’s got the most flair. When you bring him to this club, it’ll drag a lot of defenders towards him and it’ll open more space for me.”

Agyemang won’t struggle for service this season and Charlotte are returning what was one of the best defensive units in MLS. Expectations are high. It’s a pivotal few months for Agyemang to build on the incredible start to 2025.

Agyemang Garnering Interest Abroad

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It’s not just MLS and USMNT fans taking notice, several clubs in Europe are monitoring the forward. An English Championship club put in serious bids to sign the player, but Charlotte were insistent he wouldn’t be moving.

It makes sense for all. Agyemang is in line to get more minutes than ever before in his career and if things go as well as everybody expects, he’ll only have more teams putting in offers,

“Every young player’s dream is to go to Europe at some point,” Agyemang. “For me, I’ve had that in my mind. If the right opportunity comes, who knows.”