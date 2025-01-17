Two days after traveling 5,660 miles from New Jersey to Tel-Aviv, Patryk Klimala couldn't sleep. The time difference was too steep.

Klimala didn't even want to leave the NY Red Bulls , but here he was. Laying in his new bed in his new country, wide-awake in the middle of the night with his mind wandering. Alone. His wife didn't yet join him.

Then Klimala heard a noise.

Was it coming from his home or outside? How could it be inside, he's the only one here? He heard another noise. This was louder. There was no mistaking this one — an intruder had entered his home.

Klimala tip-toed to look through his door to find his worst fear confirmed. A man dressed in all black with a black mask was rifling through his watches, wedding ring, wallet and anything else he could steal.

"I picked up the knife and ran after him," Klimala told GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview. "If anyone knows Israel, the streets are small. If you don't know the area, you have no possibility to catch the guy."

Since leaving the Red Bulls, Klimala's career and mental health hit rock bottom through a series of traumatic events, injuries and struggling to find the right landing spot until he found happiness (and a bunch of goals) in Australia with Sydney FC. He has 12 goals and five assists in 1,685 minutes, showing the kind of form that convinced Celtic to spend north of $4 million to sign him and then convinced the Red Bulls to splurge a similar fee to bring him to America.

Klimala, now 26-years-old, feels he has unfinished business in America and wants to return to MLS one day, be it this transfer window or sometime in the near future.

"I need to prove that everything that happened in the past was just a bad period in my career and it is never going to happen again," Klimala said. "I have something to prove in MLS."

This is Patryk Klimala's story in his own words. His answers have been lightly edited for brevity.

Exclusive Interview With Patryk Klimala

What have the last few years of your life been like on and off the field?

Patryk Klimala: The last three years— It's okay. I'm happy how things ended up.

The second year at Red Bulls is when problems started, problems in my family during the middle of the year. I did everything I could to help the team, but I just couldn't. My head was in Poland. I wasn't concentrated, I was only thinking 'how can I help my family in Poland.'

People around me at this time didn't help me at all. They lied to me, people who were very close to me. I trusted them, but they used it as a weapon. The decision to leave Red Bulls wasn't obvious, they gave me the chance to stay, but the people I had around me pushed me to leave Red Bulls. That wasn't a good idea.

The decision to go to Israel, my wife really didn't want to go there. Israel is a beautiful country, Tel-Aviv is a beautiful city. I was excited to work with the people there at Hapoel Beer Sheva, they are very good people.

You went through a traumatic experience right when you got there. A thief broke into your house and robbed you. Can you tell me what happened?

PK: The second night I was there, I didn't sleep at all because of the time difference.

One moment I heard some sounds — like someone smashed through my door. I didn't react, I thought maybe it's somebody outside. Then I heard the balcony doors open. I opened my door to see into the living room and I see a man in a black mask and all black clothing. The guy is stealing my things. My watches, my wedding ring, my wallet, everything he could take, he stole.

Earlier, I was cutting the laces on my boots. I always do that with new boots, but I had a knife next to my bed from that. So I picked up the knife and ran after him.

If anyone knows Israel, the streets are small. If you don't know the area, you have no possibility to catch the guy. I ran after him and didn't catch him.

The funny thing — man, it's weird to say funny — but I was running after him completely naked. It took me four or five minutes to figure out how to get back to my house because it was new. I called the police.

The president of the club didn't speak with me about it at all. I needed to hear from her that she cared about the situation, that she was sorry it happened. That's it.

That wasn't the only issue. There was an earthquake not long after that?!

PK: Yeah, there was a huge earthquake in Turkey like two days after I got robbed. I moved to a new apartment and at 3AM I feel that my bed is shaking. I stood up and my bed was jumping. Just another situation where something bad happened.

All of this made my wife convinced she couldn't come to Israel to come and live with me. That was a very difficult situation, I wanted to play but my family didn't want to be there.

My first training session, I tore my adductor. I was playing through it by going back to Poland to the national team doctor to get injections to play. I flew to Poland four times over two months to get injections just so I could play. I even played half of the season with a broken heel — this was very stupid of me.

We played in the UEFA Conference League, I didn't start the game, but I subbed in during the second half. Two minutes later, I broke my jaw and lost two teeth. I needed surgery on my jaw.

After this, I knew I wouldn't play in Israel anymore.

Later that year is when Hamas attacked Israel. You were in the country?

PK: I came back to Israel after my surgery, everything was okay. We were working on me leaving the club. One day, I started hearing the alarms in Israel. It was something serious.

From 5:30 in the morning, I had to run to a bomb shelter. It was a very scary thing. I hear the bombs explode. I called the coach and said I had to leave the country, this is very scary. I was in the airport for 27 hours as all planes were canceled, we just tried to fly to anywhere outside of Israel.

You did get to leave the club and signed in Poland with Slask Wroclaw. What was your mental health like, and how did it impact your ability to play?

PK: Where I was mentally at that time, I wouldn't play good. I was crushed. I wasn't ready to play anywhere.

I came back to Poland to try to have a little bit more of a stable life, I just wanted to make sure my wife and kid felt safe. I joined Slask Wroclaw. It didn't work well, but I didn't play a long time before joining because of my injuries.

I didn't perform well. At the end of the season, I spoke with the coach and it was positive. Everybody knew what happened to me, but the fans in Poland didn't know. They smashed me. I understand now, the fans expected me to perform, and I didn't perform, but I didn't get it then.

The next season I thought I was coming back, but the coach said I'm not going with the team on a preseason camp because I didn't perform well in a friendly game against a team in the fifth division in Poland, I think. It was crazy. I had a potential issue with my heart — everything turned out good, but I wasn't able to train before the friendly game.

Honestly, I needed this because I met my mental coach there. If none of this happened, I never would have met him and my mentality would have been in the same place it was when I came back from Israel. I worked with my mental coach, I knew good things are coming. Then I got the call from Australia.

Sydney FC wanted to sign you this summer. What were your first thoughts? How has this experience been?

PK: Honestly, I didn't want to come here at first!

My wife was pregnant, I thought it'd be better to stay closer and find something else. But I was impressed after a few weeks. I didn't know what to expect from Australia because I didn't know the league, but the level is higher than I thought. Australia is the best place in my career that I've lived. The lifestyle is great, the people are very kind. It's such a nice place to live and play.

On the field, we have a great team. We have players who played in Mexico, Brazil — We have Douglas Costa and others players who played at a high level. I honestly think we could easily play in the 2. Bundesliga with this team.

I'm so happy I signed a contract in Australia. It was hard because I didn't know what would happen, but it's been so good for me. I'm scoring goals, I'm enjoying life. My wife is happy, we had our baby daughter (his second child, the first born in America) here. Australia is very good.

Do you want to return to MLS?

PK: One day, I will come back to MLS. I want to do this as fast as possible, this is my goal.

I need to prove that everything that happened in the past was just a bad period in my career, and it is never going to happen again. I have something to prove in MLS. I think I performed well in MLS, but because of bad decisions, I didn't have the opportunity to prove myself for longer and that I can score goals in MLS.

I want to come back to MLS. I feel this is going to happen one day, I have something to prove.