When former UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Pena and current champ, Raquel Pennington meet at UFC 307, it won’t be for the first time. The two elite 135-pound fighters shared a stint on one of the UFC’s greatest breeding grounds for talent, The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) reality TV series.

Often, friction is created (part of the allure of the show), but these thoroughbred athletes are around each other 24/7 with no phones, computers or any means of access to outside work for six weeks. So, as you can imagine, things can get a little feisty.

TUF season 18 saw the two fighters for the first time

In 2013, when Pena and Pennington first met, they had a combined record of 7-4, fast-forward to 2024 and both fighters have won world titles, headlined events and fought some of the best fighters to ever step inside a cage. Pennington has always been workmanlike and took the path of a crap ton of resistance, while Pena, who also balances being a single mom, had to beat the best to be the best.

GIVEMESPORT’s Key Statistic: Julianna Pena is the only fighter in history to defeat both Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko

Back at UFC 269, Pena took out the greatest female fighter of all-time in Amanda Nunes. The win was one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Pena would lose the immediate rematch and was forced to pull out of their trilogy fight due to injury, but she is confident that she will regain what she lost on Saturday night:

Pennington Isn’t Very Fond of Pena

The colorado native isn’t a fan of her opponent’s personality

Pennington does her job at an elite level and doesn't do anything eccentric around fight night. But, the mild-mannered Colorado native was very expressive when it came to sharing her opinion on the polarizing Pena.

When talking exclusively with GIVEMESPORT, ‘Rocky’ said that she gave the ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ a chance when they were on the show together, but in the end, she really disliked the former champ:

“When I went on to the Ultimate Fighter, … I tried to befriend her. … But then I learned her personality. … We have different personality types. You stick to your s***. And I'm sticking to mine. End of story.”

Besides the differing personality types, Pennington felt as though Pena had made up a story about her having an alcohol consumption problem:

“She was slowly getting under my skin and he has her own version and oh I was drinking, I was doing this, like, I don't even drink, but I was drinking. I was staying up all night and partying and doing all the crazy things and doing all this stuff (said sarcastically), like no really, you were just getting under my damn skin. … And I was like, man, we're in the sport for a reason. Like I would love to face you one day,”

With the extra layer of vitriol, this fight will be the definitive fight that the division has been looking for since Nunes retired last year. It’s possible that if fellow UFC 307 fighter Kayla Harrison gets past Katlyn Vieira with ease, she could challenge the winner. Needless to say, this co-main event fight has major implications attached.