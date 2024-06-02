Highlights Peter Crouch has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT which players he believes Gareth Southgate should start at Euro 2024.

England head into the international tournament in Germany as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, but the manager will be under pressure to get his team selection right.

Crouch, who scored 22 goals in 42 games for England, wants to see Chelsea star Cole Palmer start in the forward three.

Euro 2024 is fast approaching and international managers across the continent are readying their plans for the biggest international tournament of the summer. England boss Gareth Southgate is no different, as the Three Lions' boss has an abundance of supremely talented players to choose from.

This selection dilemma in multiple positions is often seen as a good thing, but it doesn't make life any easier for a top-class manager, as the wrong choice could prove costly at the highest level. This is where the fans and former players like to get involved and give their thoughts on who should start for the national team.

That said, Peter Crouch, a national treasure with over 40 England caps to his name, exclusively told GIVEMESPORT the exact 11 players he would field if he found himself in the managerial hot seat. While Crouch's views may differ from Southgate's when the tournament rolls around, the man who found the back of the net 22 times for the country knows a thing or two about what it takes to be part of a successful team.

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford

Everyone expects Jordan Pickford to be the number one choice in between the sticks for the Three Lions. Crouch fully agrees with that sentiment as he selected the Everton shot-stopper as the goalkeeper in his starting XI.

Having kept 13 Premier League clean sheets in the 2023-24 season, the 30-year-old has fully earned his place in Southgate's team ahead of Aaron Ramsdale, who spent the majority of the campaign on the Arsenal bench. Dean Henderson and James Trafford are the other two 'keepers selected in the 33-man provisional squad, but neither are expected to get any minutes in Germany.

Peter Crouch's England Goalkeeper Player Age Club England Caps Jordan Pickford 30 Everton 60

Defenders

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw

As is the case with the goalkeeper position, Crouch agrees with the general consensus when it comes to the four players shielding Pickford. Manchester City's John Stones and Harry Maguire of Manchester United are the former Stoke City and Liverpool striker's first choice centre-back pairing.

Stones played a part in the Citizens winning a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title, while his English partner enjoyed a resurgence in club form across the city at Old Trafford amid a defensive injury crisis.

Speaking of the injury issues suffered by the Red Devils, Luke Shaw made his way into this XI despite rarely featuring for Erik ten Hag's men in the 2023-24 season. The left-back is still England's best option, but played only 15 games in all competitions in the most recent term, with his last appearance coming in February.

Kyle Walker is the most consistent force Southgate has at his disposal on the right side of the back-line. The 34-year-old is perhaps still the best player in his position in the English top flight, and he is almost guaranteed to start for his country, especially with Ben White and Reece James' absences.

Peter Crouch's England Defenders Player Age Club England Caps Kyle Walker 34 Manchester City 82 John Stones 30 Manchester City 71 Harry Maguire 31 Manchester United 63 Luke Shaw 28 Manchester United 31

Midfielders

Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden

Things get slightly less predictable in the engine room as Crouch acknowledged his selection is perhaps more attack-minded than the approach Southgate will take. The ex-England international selected Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in the deeper roles, saying:

"I’m happy with that. I hope [Gareth Southgate] doesn’t play another sitter. With Rice and Jude in there, you don’t need another sitting midfielder. I think he might do that."

Rice was instrumental in Arsenal's title charge in the 2023-24 campaign after a £105 million move from West Ham United in 2023. His displays in the run-in came mainly as a box-to-box midfielder but starred in a deeper-lying role in the first-half of the term.

Meanwhile, Bellingham completed a La Liga and Champions League double while playing in a more advanced role for Real Madrid. The superstar would be expected to play further back and assist Rice in the middle of the park in Crouch's XI as Phil Foden makes up the midfield trio.

The Premier League Player of the Season is extremely likely to be a big part of Southgate's plans, but no one is quite sure where the versatile playmaker will slot into the side. Crouch has gone bold and included him as the more attack-minded midfielder, allowing space for an extra wide player in the team.

Peter Crouch's England Midfielders Player Age Club England Caps Declan Rice 25 Arsenal 50 Jude Bellingham 20 Real Madrid 29 Phil Foden 24 Manchester City 33

Forwards

Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer

The left-wing role in the 43-year-old's mind goes to one of the stars of the 2023-24 season: Cole Palmer. The Chelsea ace was in scintillating form during his first full campaign as a senior player, registering 33 goal involvements in just 34 matches in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer has played just 35 minutes of senior first-team football for England, split over two appearances.

Alongside the youngster in the front line are England's all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane, and Arsenal sensation Bukayo Saka. The former enjoyed a stunning debut season for Bayern Munich even though he is still yet to get his hands on a major piece of silverware. Kane netted a staggering 44 goals in 45 games in all competitions for the Bavaria-based outfit.

Saka went up another level for Mikel Arteta's young Gunners side as the left-footed electric winger was the most consistent attacking force in the team. The north London club may have fallen short in their pursuit of a first Premier League title in two decades, but Saka's contributions of 16 goals from wide areas can't be forgotten.

Peter Crouch's England Forwards Player Age Club England Caps Bukayo Saka 22 Arsenal 32 Harry Kane 30 Bayern Munich 89 Cole Plamer 22 Chelsea 2

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 02/06/2024)