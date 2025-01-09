West Ham United could make a move for Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson if he becomes available in the January transfer market, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT in his column - with new Irons boss Graham Potter threatening to give the green light for his side to raid his former club.

Potter was appointed as West Ham boss on Thursday morning after talks in the week, replacing Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked on Wednesday after a subdued spell in east London after joining the club in the summer. West Ham are five points away from the top half as it stands, and with firepower needed, Ferguson could be a top target.

Jones: Potter 'Ready' to Give Green Light For Ferguson

The former Seagulls boss could look to his former team

Jones has revealed in his GIVEMESPORT column that Potter is also 'threatening' to give the green light for West Ham to raid his former club in the hope of signing Ferguson. The young Irishman has been pinpointed as a top target by members of the club's recruitment staff and their hierarchy - though they are waiting for reassurances and indications that he will be available for a loan deal, with the club having suffered in the striker department in recent weeks.

Evan Ferguson's Premier League statistics - Brighton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 =15th Goals 1 =9th Key Passes Per Game 0.3 =21st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.3 =19th Shots Per Game 0.6 17th Match rating 6.18 27th

Niclas Fullkrug hasn't had the best start to life in the Premier League, Danny Ings hasn't hit top form and appears to be declining, whilst Michail Antonio will be out for a while after he suffered a car crash back at the start of December. West Ham have also been presented with the chance to sign Lille star Jonathan David, Jones understands - but the 'phenomenal' Ferguson remains a target.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that whilst the Hammers are being forced to remain patient over Brighton's decision on whether to temporarily send the Ireland international away from their squad in the summer, they have a real interest in winning the race for his signature, which has seen the likes of Celtic and Rangers interested. And after excelling at Brighton in the past two seasons, his stagnant campaign could finally be kickstarted in the capital under former Seagulls boss Potter if a deal can be reached.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evan Ferguson has four goals in 18 games for Republic of Ireland.

Ferguson has not been fancied by new boss Fabian Hurzeler in the Premier League this season, making just two starts in the top-flight with Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter being preferred over him.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-01-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.