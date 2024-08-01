Highlights PIF are actively exploring a multi-club model by engaging with 777 Partners for potential acquisitions in France and beyond.

They have a particular interest in French clubs, with one-time target Bordeaux recently losing their professional status.

777 Clubs are seen as great value for money by PIF due to financial difficulties.

PIF are moving ahead with plans to make Newcastle United part of a multi-club model and have engaged in exploratory talks with 777 Partners about acquiring a club.

Meetings have taken place, with Red Star (France) and Standard Liege (Belgium) both discussed. PIF-entity SURJ has also been involved in discussions. 777 also owns Genoa in Italy, Hertha Berlin in Germany and Vasco de Gama in Brazil, and holds minority stakes in Sevilla and Melbourne Victory.

Any offer is some way off, since talks have been formative to date, but they show a clear desire to acquire more clubs. It is not thought PIF are looking to add more than one club directly tied to Newcastle, but the possibility of acquiring a significant part of the 777 Partners portfolio and dividing teams among several entities has not been ruled out.

PIF Ideally Looking for French Club

One-time PIF target Bordeaux are set to lose their professional status

PIF would ideally like to buy a club in France, having considered Bordeaux prior to assuming control of Newcastle. Bordeaux informed the French Football Federation last week of their intention to abandon their professional status after being relegated to the third tier of French football having failed to provide financial guarantees to remain in Ligue 2. It follows FSG recently ending talks to purchase a majority stake in the club due to the complexity of the transaction and the long-term costs associated with their stadium.

Paris-based Red Star are in Ligue 2 having won the Championnat National title last campaign and available for around £30m. 777 control the club, but Group Realities own the Stade Bauer stadium and the adjacent real estate.

US-based firm Todd Interests had agreed an exclusive period of negotiation until September to buy the soon-to-be expanded stadium, but there are doubts about whether a deal will be completed. However, Todd Interests have ended any interest in purchasing the football club itself meaning Paris FC is still on the market.

Saudi investors are also part of a formal process to buy AS Monaco. Club president Dmitry Rybolovlev is selling his 67% stake in the club, but the shares owned by the Monaco royal family won't change hands.

It is not thought PIF are directly part of this process, but should Saudi owners come in to Monaco it could impact PIF's choice of club. Rybolovlev's Monaco sale has several suitors and is being run by merchant bank Raine Group, who oversaw the sale of Chelsea to Clearlake Boehly in May 2022 and facilitated Jim Ratcliffe's minority investment into Manchester United earlier this year.

Saudi oil group Aramco, who own newly-promoted Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah, are also familiar with ongoing talks with 777 and are open to adding a European club to their own network. Yasir Al-Rumuyyan is chair of both Newcastle and Aramco and any Saudi purchase, whether directly or indirectly linked to Newcastle, would need to satisfy UEFA.

PIF See 777 Clubs as Being Great Value for Money

777 had tried to buy Newcastle's Premier League rivals Everton previously

PIF and SURJ see an opportunity to acquire 777 clubs at excellent value given the Miami-based investors are facing financial difficulties and have hired advisory firm B.Riley to assist with operational restructuring in a bid to avoid bankruptcy.

777 had tried to buy Everton, and even injected capital into the club pre-acquisition, but following a protracted saga they failed to satisfy the Premier League or show proof of funds that they could settle a £158m loan owed to MSP Sports Capital. The Friedkin Group has since paid off that loan, and in doing so become a new lender to Everton, before ending an exclusive period of negotiation to buy Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in the club.

PIF was essentially founded to make smart investments outside the oil and gas sector in order to fulfill strategic goals set out in Saudi Arabia's so-called Vision 2030. They purchased Newcastle in October 2021 for £305m in a drawn-out saga fraught with geopolitics, but the takeover was eventually approved when the Premier League received "legally binding" guarantees that PIF was 'separate' from the Saudi government. No further explanation has been given to date as to what these entail.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: PIF are also the controlling owners of Saudi clubs Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, although there is no official link with Newcastle to date.

The Magpies recently appointed Paul Mitchell as their sporting director, replacing the outgoing Dan Ashworth who has now joined Manchester United. Mitchell was previously sporting director at Monaco, which would make him well-positioned should Saudi investors take control of the Ligue 1 club. Even if there is no direct multi-club link, it is highly likely Newcastle would forge a relationship with Monaco.

Mitchell's role is expected to be broader than Ashworth's with his European network and experience working with Red Bull seen as important assets.

Newcastle Could Still Appoint Johannes Spors

The German is a sporting director for 777 Partners

777 Partners group sporting director Johannes Spors was another leading candidate for Newcastle's sporting director vacancy and could yet be considered for a future role should Newcastle's multi-club model materialise.

PIF are yet to show their full financial muscle since buying Newcastle with the Premier League's financial rules restricting their spending, and forcing the club to find over £50m in sales ahead of the recent June 30 accounting deadline.

It's understood PIF believe a multi-club network, coupled with proposed new financial rules similar to UEFA's squad cost control measures, will give them more financial freedom and allow Newcastle to compete with the big six.

PIF, SURJ and 777 Partners all declined to comment when contacted by GIVEMESPORT.