Most of us are guilty of it: scrolling through social media streams on a Saturday morning, desperate for insight on leaked line-ups that might be revealed.

This week will be one of the most intense weekends of the season, as thousands of Fantasy Premier League players look for an edge in a huge Gameweek. The rise of team leaks has coincided with the success of FPL, as players hunt for last minute news that gives them an advantage in picking their XI for the latest set of fixtures.

Someone, somewhere, is always hiding behind an avatar ready to release groundbreaking info on the top-flight's biggest teams - and there are some very reliable social media accounts uncovering the truths.

So what is it like to be one of the ITK (In The Know) sources that is relied upon to deliver accurate, fast, exclusives?

The Life of an ITK

The next round of fixtures in England sees a host of teams play twice, commonly known as a Double Gameweek in FPL terms. It’s a huge opportunity to play a major chip - Bench Boost, Triple Captain or Free Hit - in a bid to boost rank, and many players will be glued to their phones waiting for a bite of news before the deadline strikes.

We asked some of the most reliable accounts in the game what it is like to post leaks on social media. One top account said...

“At the beginning, I was called all kinds of names like fraud, liar, attention-seeker and so on… but once my info proved to be spot-on, the fan base started to sit up and take notice. It’s quite a responsibility once you get a following as people actually hang onto your every word. But they then expect you to know everything and be spot-on with info. But hardly anyone can know everything.”

We have agreed to keep names anonymous as part of this article, to get better insight into the world of the team-news breakers.

“I used to get more thrill from it tham I do now,” says another prolific team news poster on X.

“I’m pretty numb to it now. Most of the time I'm at games, so I tweet the news and don't even look at my phone to see the reactions. Sometimes, if I leak information in a different way than just typing words, I'll be excited to see the reactions and how it's gone down.”

Another X leaker said...

"There is a huge buzz when the team is proved to be right, it’s a bit of an adrenaline rush. It’s partly relief, but also there is this sense of satisfaction that you don’t really get in many other ways in life. You reveal something and a very short time later it is proved to be true.”

How ITKs Gather Information

The news can come from almost anywhere, which is why the clubs and the Premier League as a whole will never be able to close it down.

At the very cutting edge, a leaker could have direct contact with players and staff within the dressing room. It could be a friend of a player, an agent of a player, or quite often a staff member on the periphery that is privileged to see or hear information that an average fan never could.

Leakers can never reveal their sources but hold an unwavering level of faith in the information that is being passed on to them. One leaker explained...

"I have various sources so I mix and match. That way I can never be pinned down to one person. I also vary the times I release so it could have come from anywhere. My contacts tell me what I can and can't publish, which means sometimes sitting on the juiciest information - but it is what it is. I never break their trust or push my luck."

Another said: “People always think that every ITK has a source or sources. But some of us may not need one - as we are actually inside the club we are talking about, using a fake name.

“No one would appreciate you leaking the information they give you, unless you are being useful positive spin for a player or the actual club. It’s when your info is different and contradictory to the stuff the club are putting out that it all hits the fan.

“I’ve been spoken about quite a lot at the club I cover. One newspaper even wrote a story mentioning me once, and I know for a fact that other ITKs and journalists were trying to find out who I was at one point, because I was stealing their thunder and making their reports lose impact - as I was always beating them to putting out important information.”

Fantasy Premier League

FPL is a serious business these days and its success has undoubtedly been a big part of the surge in interest in early team news.

More than 11 million people play Fantasy Premier League and the content creators, players that also make a living by producing content on YouTube, Instagram, X and Facebook around the game, constantly seek an edge to improve their own rank - and to help their viewers do the same thing.

That, in turn, leads to huge followings of the biggest leak accounts. “I don't feel any responsibility at all,” insists one.

“Don't get me wrong, I like having followers and they provide some great opportunities but I don't owe them anything. I leak about three percent of the info I get - I don't feel any pressure to do it. I’ve never had anyone from any club contact me in terms of stopping leaks, which massively surprises me. I know the Premier League had a meeting about me but that's only because someone I know was sitting in on the meeting. They never contacted me.”

Traditional Media and the History of Leaks

Breaking team news is not a new phenomenon, as its existence was established before the rise of social media.

Newspaper editors would demand their reporters find out team selections in advance of matches in order to give their readers the best insight to upcoming games. It was also considered an indication of how good a journalist was at their job and how good their connections were within a certain set-up.

I had a taste of the life of a team-leaker myself, back in my days as a tabloid reporter. It could be nerve-racking and sometimes felt risky if someone was being selected that people were not expecting - but it was an important and expected part of the job.

The world of leaks has an impact outside of the FPL world today, as some supporters feel leaking team information is detrimental to their side’s game preparation. One current news-breaker explained...

“When you break team news you are sometimes hated by the fans of that team because you are kind of giving away their secrets. It becomes militant in that way sometimes. I wouldn’t say there is a buzz around breaking team news but it is part of the football world and it has been for quite a long time.”

Journalists still have such pressure, and a reporter revealed to GiveMeSport: “Our editors expect us to be as informed as we possibly can be and team news is one of them. If you are writing a preview of a game and need to go into the tactics or something like that, it is much more helpful to know who is going to be playing. You need to be informed.

“The reason I do it is not to get a buzz - even though you do get a buzz when you get the team right - but it remains part of trying to inform readers about what the next game holds - and that will always be there, it will not change.”

Pep Roulette

One man not a fan of team leaks is Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. He has become a frustration to many FPL players because of his team rotation tactics. The term Pep Roulette has been coined during his time at the club.

It’s understandable that Premier League managers might not like their secrets being drip fed onto social media but when Guardiola first spoke of leaks around FPL back in 2021, he said...

"I don’t know what fantasy football is, honestly, I’ve never played it… Sometimes there’s a selection and players are friends with other teams and they talk. Sometimes you make a team selection and players speak to friends on other teams and talk about what you do. Sometimes it happens and it is incredibly unethical and unprofessional but you cannot control it."

Guardiola was facing questions about it again last month, when a team news leak on social media platform X showed that Phil Foden was starting a particular game. It did not prove to be true and, when asked about it, the City boss said: “A lot of leaks, incorrect!"

That can be true, sure. But the truth is so many of the team leaks these days are accurate - and the guys dropping the information online do not intend to stop.

Sorry Pep, the leaks are here to stay.