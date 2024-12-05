Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that while he 'loves' Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, the club have never spoken to him about a move to the Parc des Princes.

The Egyptian superstar will soon enter the final six months of his contract at Anfield and there is no progress yet between the two parties on tying him down for next season - and potentially beyond.

The 32-year-old came out following the win against Southampton last month and told reporters that he was disappointed not to have been offered a new deal by the club, and that he was 'more out than in' as things stood.

Despite those comments, GIVEMESPORT understand that talks have been positive between Liverpool and Salah's representatives, with the attacker ideally looking for a two-year deal - plus a club option of a third - to remain on Merseyside, while he is also open to a shorter one-plus-one contract too.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 21 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season.

The club themselves prefer a shorter-term agreement due to the player's age, while Fabrizio Romano has also suggested that there is a gap in terms of salary negotiation too.

What is clear is that despite some whispers in the past week suggesting PSG had been in talks to add Salah to their frontline, no talks have taken place.

Speaking at the Club World Cup draw, Al-Khelaifi told GIVEMESPORT:

"I love Salah, also because he came from our part of the world. I am very proud of him, honestly, for what he's done in the Premier League with Liverpool. "And I have big respect for him and for Liverpool. So we never talked to him. Respect Liverpool and respect the player - he has a contract with Liverpool and we never talked to him."

Salah is currently in some of the best form of his life in a red shirt under Arne Slot, helping Liverpool to hold a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, while they have won all five of their Champions League matches under the Dutchman.

He scored in his seventh successive Premier League match on Wednesday night as the Reds were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Newcastle United, and Salah will be hoping to extend his record to eight in the Merseyside derby against Everton this weekend.

