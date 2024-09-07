Rangers could allow James Tavernier to leave the club this month amid interest from Turkey and Qatar, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Ibrox skipper was the subject of interest from the Middle East and Turkey during the summer transfer window, with club chiefs rejecting a £1million offer from Trabzonspor as it didn't meet their value for a player with two years remaining on his contract.

However, after a slow start to the season and a shocking defeat to Celtic before the international break, Rangers bosses are open to letting him move on despite their own transfer window being closed.

'Genuine Chance' Tavernier Leaves Rangers

Move to Turkey most likely before Sept 13 deadline

After months of speculation linking the 32-year-old right-back with a move away from Ibrox, a deal never materialised and Tavernier has started every game for Rangers so far this season as captain.

However, sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that there is a "genuine chance" he is allowed to move on this month amid interest from abroad.

Clubs in Turkey and Qatar have both shown an interest in the former Wigan defender and it's believed that he would be more open to a move to the Super Lig than the Middle East, although he is still weighing up all of his options.

While there are some suggestions that Rangers would be against allowing him to leave the club at this stage, with no time to bring in a replacement as their own transfer window is closed, GIVEMESPORT sources have been told that they would sanction a deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Tavernier is the highest-scoring defender in British football history.

James Tavernier Rangers Career Games 467 Goals 125 Assists 131

So far this season Tavernier, who has been described as "amazing" by Cyriel Dessers, has played in all four Scottish Premiership games registering two assists but failing to find the back of the net so far, as the Light Blues find themselves four points behind Celtic already in the title race.

Todd Cantwell Breaks Silence on Rangers Exit

Playmaker joined Blackburn on deadline day

While Tavernier could still move on from Glasgow, one player who did leave Ibrox this summer was Todd Cantwell after a fall-out with manager Philippe Clement last season.

The former Norwich playmaker joined Blackburn Rovers in a deal worth around £1million on deadline day, having handed in a transfer request earlier in the summer window and being frozen out of the first-team picture by the manager.

But speaking to Sky Sports News, Cantwell has revealed now the reasons behind his move away from the club and admitted he was "desperate" to clear things up - revealing that he "never, ever said I don't want to play for Rangers anymore."

Clement brought in a host of new faces in a major squad rebuild at the club as the likes of Connor Barron, Oscar Cortes, Jefte, Vaclav Cerny and Robin Propper were brought in while several senior players such as Connor Goldson, John Lundstram, Borna Barisic and Scott Wright moved on.

