Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has told friends Ruud van Nistelrooy’s arrival is a huge moment in the development of his career at the club, GIVEMESPORT sources have learned.

The Danish starlet has enjoyed a promising debut year in Manchester, and it appears that a new addition to the dugout may well turn out to be crucial for his progress in the Premier League.

Van Nistelrooy returned to Man United in July to become an assistant to Erik ten Hag as part of a coaching reshuffle, 18 years after he departed Old Trafford as a player in 2006.

The Dutchman enjoyed five prolific seasons as a striker at the club, scoring 150 goals in more than 200 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

His arrival at Carrington has been praised by fans and his former Man United teammates, including Jaap Stam, who tipped Van Nistelrooy to ‘bring some quality to the strikers and make the players better as individuals’ after he secured his return this summer.

Van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake, who also joined as assistant manager two months ago, both signed two-year deals at Carrington, keeping them at the club until June 2026.

Van Nistelrooy’s Arrival ‘Huge’ for Hojlund

Dutchman rejoined Man Utd after 18 years

According to GMS sources, Hojlund has pinpointed Van Nistelrooy’s arrival at Man United as ‘huge’ for his Old Trafford career, soon after the 48-year-old tactician put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Carrington.

Last summer’s arrival, Hojlund, joined with the pressure of a £72 million price tag on his shoulders and struggled to kickstart his life at Old Trafford as he suffered from a back injury that delayed his Premier League debut.

The 21-year-old scored his first top-flight goal on 26 December but soon went on an impressive run, netting in six consecutive appearances and finishing his debut top-flight campaign with 10 goals in total.

Rasmus Hojlund Man United Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 30 10 2 Champions League 6 5 0 FA Cup 5 1 0 EFL Cup 2 0 0

The Danish international made his first appearance of the 2024/25 campaign on Saturday, coming on as a substitute in Man United’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

An unfortunate hamstring injury in a pre-season game against Arsenal ruled Hojlund out for the start of the campaign, but he now seems to be nearing full fitness and his first start of the season under Erik ten Hag.

Man United to Consider Offers for Trio

Casemiro, Eriksen and Lindelof on transfer list

Manchester United could entertain offers for veteran trio Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Victor Lindelof in 2025, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed.

The Red Devils are reportedly willing to listen to bids for their ageing stars, as well as Brazilian winger Antony, who was linked with a Man United exit earlier this month.

The club may be looking to cash in on Eriksen and Lindelof as early as January, as both players see their contracts expire in less than 12 months, while Casemiro has two years left on his current deal.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-09-24.