TWO of the core values Sir Jim Ratcliffe and David Brailsford have held close in their successful piloting of INEOS is stability and consistency.

And the dilemma now for Manchester United’s head of football operations is that under Erik ten Hag Old Trafford has neither.

Ratcliffe likes calm, Ten Hag’s United provides chaos.

Ratcliffe wants a solid platform from which to build. Under Ten Hag it feels United are trying to find their feet on a bouncy castle.

Everything is at odds with what Ratcliffe wants as he tries to reposition United and all roads lead back to Ten Hag.

Man United PR Message Says Everyone is on Same Page

But Ten Hag is a 'dead man walking' if things continue like they are

Yet the behind the scenes message from United’s PR machine is still that everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet.

The reality, though, is that while United have instability and inconsistency Ten Hag is a dead man walking.

Ratcliffe and the football board at United have so far shown restraint THREE times in pulling back from the brink of sacking the Dutchman.

First in the summer when Ratcliffe and Co. brazenly touted his job to other candidates in a clear display of their ambition.

Secondly in the September international break which United stumbled into after bad Premier League defeats to Liverpool and Brighton.

And thirdly in the current international round of games with Ten Hag seemingly buying himself a stay of execution with draws against Aston Villa and Porto in the Europa League.

Ten Hag now has a run of ten games which, apart from a home fixture with Chelsea, shouldn’t be too terrifying for a squad so expensively assembled.

But we know every game is a banana skin for a United side still lacking a playing identity and a settled structure.

And none more so than Saturday's tricky clash with bogey side Brentford.

Thomas Frank’s Brentford are everything United are not.

Assembled on a shoestring budget by comparison, the team is packed with players who know their job, give maximum effort and stick to a style that tests opponents.

With no clear candidates to succeed Ten Hag jumping out at Ratcliffe, he could do worse than analyse how Danish boss Frank manages to get Brentford punching above their weight.

The top level management meeting that Ratcliffe oversaw a week ago was meant to signal the end for Ten Hag. It didn’t.

And that’s the clearest indication that Ratcliffe knows his next move may well be his most significant since taking charge at Old Trafford.

In refusing to ditch Ten Hag so far Ratcliffe is sending the signal that he intends to get his first managerial appointment at United exactly right.

For another failure will just tarnish him with the same brush as Ed Woodward, Richard Arnold and John Murtough, who have been blamed for past managerial failures.

Who Ratcliffe’s Chosen One will be, however, is still anyone’s guess.

Zirkzee Causing a Negative Buzz Among Man United Fanbase

Fellow Dutchman De Ligt also struggling following summer move

The signing of Joshua Zirkzee is causing a buzz amongst the United fanbase - for all the wrong reasons.

The Dutch striker, signed from Bologna for £36.5million in the summer, has so far left supporters nonplussed after a series of ineffective displays.

Unflattering comparisons to Bebe, the Portuguese flop who made just two league appearances in four seasons after being signed by United in 2010, have surfaced.

It’s a blow too for the new recruitment set-up at United - now headed by Football Director Dan Ashworth - with a huge question mark over Zirkzee’s credentials to be an effective force.

Complaints about Zirkzee include looking unfit, immobile, lacking pace and looking lost during games.

Hardly a start that bodes well for the striker with another of Ten Hag’s fellow Dutchman, Matthijs De Ligt, also struggling in his early weeks in the Premier League.

Eriksen Offering Support to Mazraoui After Heart Issue

The Dane's remarkable turnaround can offer encouragement

Christian Eriksen is already helping Noussair Mazraoui after his recent heart issue.

Eriksen has been in touch with his team-mate to offer his support and advice from a unique perspective.

And if Moroccan defender Mazraoui needs any encouragement that he can overcome his health problems he need look no further than the Danish midfielder.

Eriksen, now 32, suffered a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark in 2021 during the delayed Euro 2020 Championships.

He’s since made a full recovery after becoming the first known Premier League player to be fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator.

The ICD responds to life-threatening rhythms and can deliver a shock to reset the heart-rate and prevent sudden cardiac arrest, although there is no suggestion Mazraoui has had a similar procedure.

Eriksen looked to be on his way out of Old Trafford in the summer but has been a regular starter this season - perfect encouragement for Mazraoui.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 16-10-24.