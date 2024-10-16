Manchester City could face a battle to keep midfielder Rodri with Real Madrid showing an interest in the midfielder, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - though the club will still be willing to offer their playmaker supreme a new contract despite a season-ending knee injury picked up last month against Arsenal.

Rodri had been eased back into action to start the season after finishing last campaign with a European Championships final to crack through, but despite slowly returning to action, he picked up a knee injury against Arsenal to give Pep Guardiola doubts over his midfielder for the season. Out until May, Rodri may still be offered a new contract at the Etihad Stadium - but sources have revealed that Real Madrid are sniffing around if he does become available.

Sources: City Could Offer Rodri New Contract

The midfielder's injury has not put Pep Guardiola off

GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that Real are still waiting to discover whether Rodri would become available for transfer from City or not, as they would 'love' the chance to sign him if he did crop up on the transfer market.

Rodri's Premier League statistics - Manchester City squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 3rd Goals 8 4th Key Passes Per Game 1.4 6th Tackles Per Game 2.1 1st Average Passes Per Game 106.9 1st Match rating 7.62 1st

The La Liga champions have been looking at future candidates to bolster their midfield ranks, and Rodri is on their shortlist - alongside Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, who was reportedly wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool in the summer. However, there may be bad news ahead and Madrid may not get their hopes up too soon.

Rodri is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2027 on a reported £220,000-per-week wage, and despite picking up an ACL injury against Arsenal earlier this season, the club aren't willing to consider a long-term future without their midfield metronome, given that he has become one of the best players in the world over the past few years.

Although his injury will keep him out until the end of the season, there is an expectation that even in his recovery phase, City will propose new terms to the Spaniard and tie him up to a new deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri has been 26 goals in 260 games for Manchester City.

There is a feeling that the former Atletico Madrid star would be offered a deal through to 2029, which means he would be 33 by the expiration of his contract. Madrid will keep waiting to see what happens in terms of his future, but their hopes are not high whatsoever that Rodri will become a realistic and attainable target next year.

Rodri is Indispensable for Manchester City

The midfielder is the best in the world in his position

Of City's current players, they only have a few stars who are indispensable. Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne all spring to mind, but Rodri would also fall into that bracket given how proficient he is in the centre of the park.

The midfielder has a real chance of winning the Ballon d'Or after winning the Premier League with City and EURO 2024 with Spain, and especially so after recording his best goalscoring season with the reigning top-flight champions with nine goals in all competitions, which saw them retain the Premier League for the fourth season in a row.

It's no surprise that Real Madrid are interested in the Spaniard despite his injuries, having made 260 appearances for City and winning nine major trophies in the process, alongside bringing the European Championship back to his home nation after a 12-year-hiatus.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-10-24.