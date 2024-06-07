Highlights Ferdinand selects Pickford in goal, and opts for Marc Guehi to partner John Stones in defence after Harry Maguire was left out of the squad.

The Man United and England legend wants to see an attacking midfield consisting of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

Ferdinand thinks Anthony Gordon should start on the left-wing after impressing for Newcastle in the 2023/24 campaign.

Rio Ferdinand is the latest to weigh in on the debate over who should start for England at EURO 2024 this summer as Gareth Southgate finalised his 26-man squad last night ahead of the showpiece that his nation are among favourites to win, alongside France.

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire have both been left out of the squad for differing reasons, with the latter losing the race to be fit in time for England's Group C opener against Serbia on June 16 after sustaining a calf injury.

But while Ferdinand - a former Manchester United defender himself - admitted that he'd have picked the 31-year-old in the heart of defence, Marc Guehi's form last season made finding a replacement a straightforward task.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT before England's 3-0 friendly win over Bosnia on Monday night, the 81-capped former England stalwart contemplated over other tough decisions, with all being revealed below.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Luke Shaw (Kieran Trippier if unfit)

When it comes to Southgate's favourites, some players pick themselves. Jordan Pickford fits that narrative perfectly, and after one of his finest seasons in an Everton shirt has just passed him by, David Raya's closest competition for the Premier League's Golden Glove made Ferdinand's decision over whom to give the number one shirt a no-brainer.

Ahead of him, the pundit initially went for Maguire as the focal point of defence. But with this conversation being held before the final squad announcement, Ferdinand said:

"If Marc [Guehi] hadn't got injured towards the end of the season I might have started him instead of Maguire."

The Crystal Palace man's composure in possession is reminiscent of Maguire, although he isn't quite the same dominant force in the air. But what he lacks in aerial prowess, he more than makes up for with his speed, which could come in handy against the likes of France and Portugal, who both boast fast attacking players.

Partnering him in Ferdinand's envisioned lineup is John Stones, with his inclusion another obvious decision. Manchester City just don't look the same without Stones playing, and the same could be said about Kyle Walker, who has long been first-choice at right-back.

Given Shaw is struggling with fitness issues, having not played since February, Ferdinand took this into consideration by suggesting that, although Joe Gomez and Ezri Konsa can also fill in at left-back, it should be Kieran Trippier who gets the nod if Shaw needs extra time on the sidelines.

Midfield

Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden

If Ferdinand was England's manager, his biggest plaudits would come after he announced the midfield blueprint he'd select. Undoubtedly the Three Lions' strongest area, Southgate's boldest question marks remain over who will start alongside Declan Rice in the middle of the park.

While some have suggested starting either Adam Wharton or Kobbie Mainoo in the pivot, with Rice slightly further forward and Bellingham in the attacking midfield role, others can see the benefits to starting Trent Alexander-Arnold in that berth after his Man of the Match performance against Bosnia.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold boasts an impressive international record, having contributed to eight goals in 24 England caps so far from defence and midfield, also scoring two goals and providing one assist in his last six appearances under Gareth Southgate.

However, Ferdinand feels that the best way for England to achieve international glory and bring football home again is through finding a way to start both Bellingham and Phil Foden. In his ideal starting lineup, Rice stays as a defensive-minded pivot, while Bellingham plays as the middle man, and Foden as the 10. This way, the main stars in the galaxy of talent at Southgate's disposal don't miss out, and even better, the 2023/24 Premier League Player of the Year gets to thrive in his most familiar position.

Attack

Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon

Ferdinand couldn't help but make things controversial somewhere in his lineup. In attack - despite Cole Palmer's scintillating form for Chelsea last season bringing his tally to 22 goals and 11 assists in 33 Premier League games - he has chosen to go for Newcastle's Anthony Gordon. He said:

"Cole Palmer would be one of my first subs, just because he hasn't had the exposure at this level. The manager has good options in there."

The disputable picks halted there, though, with a familiar face in the form of Bayern Munich's Harry Kane in the striker role. As England's record goalscorer, there's perhaps no argument out there to suggest Ollie Watkins or Ivan Toney should be shifted ahead of him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane became the fastest Bundesliga player to score 20 goals last season, doing so in only 14 German top-flight games.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka polishes the forward line. The Arsenal man is another who has enjoyed long-term mainstay status in Southgate's selections, and although there are concerns at club level that Mikel Arteta puts too much pressure on his young shoulders, the 22-year-old continues to show he's a force to be reckoned with.