By now, it’s fair to assume Ruben Amorim knows everything there is to know about the woeful current Manchester United first team squad.

He knows what they can and cannot deliver for his version of United and from goalkeeper to attack he’s already identified the players that have no future.

Trying to offload players on lucrative long contracts, though, isn’t easy and United don’t have the financial muscle anymore to cut their losses and cancel contracts as Arsenal did to offload unwanted players and help Mikel Arteta’s early rebuild at the Emirates.

Excessive recent spending allied to pre-tax losses of nearly £315 million over the past three seasons has put United on the limit of Profit and Sustainability Rules, meaning there were little January funds for major squad surgery.

Yet fans are still wondering if Amorim did have cash to splash, would he make the same mistake as Erik ten Hag?

Amorim has Been Linked to Sporting Lisbon Star Viktor Gyokeres

The Portuguese remains unimpressed with United's squad balance

Ten Hag went back to his Ajax roots to recruit players, some of them Dutch, whom he’d already worked with or played against in his time in Holland.

Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Andre Onana and, at the end, Matthijs de Ligt all arrived and so too did Wout Weghorst on loan.

Ten Hag relied on players he knew and it was a tactic that has largely back-fired.

So will Amorim do the same and go back to his Sporting Lisbon and Portuguese roots when he’s finally handed a proper cheque-book?

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has scored 35 goals in 38 matches for Sporting Lisbon this season.

United have been continually linked with a move for Sporting’s Swedish goal-machine Viktor Gyokeres.

But having forked out £200 million on attackers Rasmus Hojlund, Antony and Joshua Zirkzee, United didn’t have the £80 million it would have cost to buy Gyokeres in January.

Portugal has been a happy hunting ground for United with Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani big hits at Old Trafford during Sir Alex Ferguson’s spectacularly successful reign.

More recently Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes have proved great buys so maybe history is on Amorim’s side if he does raid Portugal in the summer.

How Manchester United's Current Portuguese Players Have Performed Diogo Dalot Bruno Fernandes Appearances 197 272 Goals 7 89 Assists 12 79 Yellow cards 30 50 Red cards 2 3

In the meantime he has to work with what he’s got and training ground sources say Amorim has been massively disappointed at the imbalance in the squad and the haphazard recruiting.

It’s left him with midfielders like Casemiro and Cristian Eriksen who can no longer compete physically in the Premier League, while too much burden has been placed on young players like Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

After the 1-1 draw at Ipswich in his opening game in charge, Amorim immediately saw the size of his task and warned United fans that the club “will suffer for a long period”.

Five wins and eight defeats in 16 Premier League matches in charge is testament to that.

Amorim Hopes Garnacho Adapts Like Ryan Giggs did

Giggs prolonged his Old Trafford career after change of position

Ruben Amorim is hoping one of United’s brightest stars has the ability to adapt his game like Ryan Giggs to further his Old Trafford career.

Alejandro Garnacho is viewed as United’s most talented and dangerous attacker but he has struggled to adapt to Amorim’s playing style since the new coach took charge in November.

Garnacho received a disciplinary rap and was axed for the 2-1 derby win at Manchester City last year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garncho has three goals and one assist in 26 Premier League appearances this season.

Amorim, a student of United history, has asked Garnacho to tweak his game as an out-and-out winger to fit with the 3-4-3 style he’s implemented.

Late in his career, Giggs made a similar change by utilising his skills to become a midfield creator and sometimes No.10 to prolong his career and offer a different dynamic.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Holds Behind-Scenes Talks About Luke Shaw

Shaw and Casemiro will be allowed to leave Old Trafford

Questions over the future of injury-prone Luke Shaw aren’t only confined to the training ground it seems.

Amid the huge cost-cutting measures implemented by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his management team at Old Trafford, it’s believed discussions have taken place over the reliability, durability and fitness of stars like Shaw, Casemiro and Mason Mount.

Ratcliffe and his right-hand man David Brailsford are famous for their marginal gains approach with the successful INEOS cycling team.

And they’ve been perplexed at the on-going cost of keeping a player like Shaw who no longer fits the blueprint they require.

The new regime want value for money - and they don’t see £150,000-a-week Shaw or £350,000-a-week Casemiro offering that.

That’s why both will be allowed to leave as Ratcliffe and co look to cull the playing squad of passengers and align more with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

